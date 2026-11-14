Plano’s office scene is busy right now, with solid front-desk and admin roles popping up across healthcare, insurance, and auto repair. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Collision Centers

Texas Collision Centers Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face of a busy auto body shop—greet customers, answer phones, explain the repair process, handle payments, and keep office supplies and time clocks in order. Good fit if you’re upbeat, love customer service, and don’t mind a shop environment with noise and odors.

Employer: Tokio Marine HCC (specialty insurance group)

(specialty insurance group) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Senior-level admin role supporting the Business Unit President and leadership team—manage complex calendars, travel, meetings, documents, and data. Comes with comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k) with 6% match, PTO, holidays, wellness perks, and more) and room to grow if you have 5+ years of admin experience.

Employer: Graff: Foot, Ankle & Wound Care

Location: Plano, TX (in-person, not remote)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: From $17.00/hour

Front desk role in a medical clinic handling patient check-in/out, phones, voicemails, payments, and records. Great if you have medical office + customer service experience, know insurance basics, and want steady hours plus benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often hire for similar roles once they see a strong resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.