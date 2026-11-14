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Plano
💻 Plano IT Openings: Multiple High-Paying AI & Engineering Roles
13 days ago
Plano’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for folks with AI, cloud, and data chops. If you’re ready to level up your career, these roles are worth a serious look.
M365 & AI Architect
- Employer: PepsiCo
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $185,250 + 12% bonus target
- Lead global Microsoft 365 + AI architecture for 290k+ users, shaping Copilot, Power Platform, and enterprise AI strategy. Heavy focus on governance, integration, and responsible AI with strong benefits and big-company impact.
Senior Engineer – AI Monitoring & Control Capabilities
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-office culture
- Salary: Not listed
- Own AI guardrails and observability for LLM and agent systems on OpenShift, building APIs, dashboards, and model evaluation frameworks. Great fit if you have Python, Kubernetes/OpenShift, and production LLM/RAG experience in regulated environments.
Lead Software Engineer – Java/Python/AI/AWS
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase (Commercial & Community Banking – Marketing Tech)
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards)
- Design and run an AI agent platform on AWS, using Java, Python, React, and event-driven architectures. Ideal if you like full-stack work, AI agents, and cloud-native systems and want to mentor other engineers.
Software Engineer III – iOS Developer
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase (Commercial & Community Banking)
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Build large-scale iOS (and some Android) apps using Swift, SwiftUI, Objective-C, Kotlin/Java, plus native features like Camera, CoreML, VisionKit. You’ll also use AI coding tools and CI/CD to ship secure, high-quality mobile apps.
Lead Software Engineer – DevOps/Cloud Engineer
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase (Cybersecurity & Technology Controls)
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Blend software engineering, DevOps, and AWS cloud to run a cloud-based orchestration platform with Terraform, containers (EKS/ECS/Fargate), CI/CD, and heavy automation. Great for someone who loves IaC, testing, and AI-assisted engineering tools.
Lead Software Engineer – Java Microservices/API
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase (Corporate Technology)
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead Java/Spring Boot microservices and REST APIs on AWS (ECS, Docker) with PostgreSQL, CI/CD, and observability. You’ll set engineering standards, use AI-assisted dev tools, and own architecture for high-scale, regulated systems.
Engineering Manager II – Engineering Applications
- Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation
- Location: Plano, TX (office or hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus + strong benefits)
- Manage leaders who run internal engineering platforms and tools (software, systems, RF, flight sciences). Perfect if you enjoy growing managers, owning platform outcomes, and working in aerospace/defense; U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain Secret clearance required.
Principal Consultant – Modern Data & Analytics Engineering
- Employer: Torq Consulting
- Location: Plano, TX (consulting, client-facing)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 base
- Lead modern data platform and analytics engineering workstreams across cloud (Azure/AWS/GCP), ETL/ELT, Databricks/Snowflake/Fabric, and AI-ready data. Comes with unlimited PTO, strong benefits, and 401(k); no visa sponsorship available.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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