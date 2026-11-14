Plano’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for folks with AI, cloud, and data chops. If you’re ready to level up your career, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,700 – $185,250 + 12% bonus target

Lead global Microsoft 365 + AI architecture for 290k+ users, shaping Copilot, Power Platform, and enterprise AI strategy. Heavy focus on governance, integration, and responsible AI with strong benefits and big-company impact.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time, in-office culture

Full-time, in-office culture Salary: Not listed

Not listed Own AI guardrails and observability for LLM and agent systems on OpenShift, building APIs, dashboards, and model evaluation frameworks. Great fit if you have Python, Kubernetes/OpenShift, and production LLM/RAG experience in regulated environments.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase (Commercial & Community Banking – Marketing Tech)

(Commercial & Community Banking – Marketing Tech) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards)

Not listed (competitive total rewards) Design and run an AI agent platform on AWS, using Java, Python, React, and event-driven architectures. Ideal if you like full-stack work, AI agents, and cloud-native systems and want to mentor other engineers.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase (Commercial & Community Banking)

(Commercial & Community Banking) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Build large-scale iOS (and some Android) apps using Swift, SwiftUI, Objective-C, Kotlin/Java, plus native features like Camera, CoreML, VisionKit. You’ll also use AI coding tools and CI/CD to ship secure, high-quality mobile apps.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase (Cybersecurity & Technology Controls)

(Cybersecurity & Technology Controls) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Blend software engineering, DevOps, and AWS cloud to run a cloud-based orchestration platform with Terraform, containers (EKS/ECS/Fargate), CI/CD, and heavy automation. Great for someone who loves IaC, testing, and AI-assisted engineering tools.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase (Corporate Technology)

(Corporate Technology) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead Java/Spring Boot microservices and REST APIs on AWS (ECS, Docker) with PostgreSQL, CI/CD, and observability. You’ll set engineering standards, use AI-assisted dev tools, and own architecture for high-scale, regulated systems.

Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation

Location: Plano, TX (office or hybrid)

(office or hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (includes bonus + strong benefits)

Not listed (includes bonus + strong benefits) Manage leaders who run internal engineering platforms and tools (software, systems, RF, flight sciences). Perfect if you enjoy growing managers, owning platform outcomes, and working in aerospace/defense; U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain Secret clearance required.

Employer: Torq Consulting

Location: Plano, TX (consulting, client-facing)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 base

Lead modern data platform and analytics engineering workstreams across cloud (Azure/AWS/GCP), ETL/ELT, Databricks/Snowflake/Fabric, and AI-ready data. Comes with unlimited PTO, strong benefits, and 401(k); no visa sponsorship available.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.