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Plano
🏥 Plano TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN, Psych & Clinic Roles
13 days ago
Plano’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from federal careers to local clinics and travel RN contracts. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.
Full Time ABA Therapist / Behavior Technician
- Employer: Cortica
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:30am–3:30pm
- Pay: $18.90–$25.35/hour (based on experience and education)
- Why it’s appealing: Work 1:1 with kids with autism and other neurodevelopmental differences, with paid training, cell phone stipend, paid drive time/mileage, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, up to 22–26 days off, and $2,000/year for continuing education.
Staff Psychologist – VA BHIP Clinic (Incentives/EDRP)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Plano, TX (Bonham/Plano/Sherman BHIP clinic)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00am–4:30pm
- Pay: Competitive federal salary (grade GS-11 to GS-13 based on experience)
- Why it’s appealing: Provide outpatient mental health care to Veterans with strong federal benefits: 37–50 days paid time off, federal pension + 401(k) with up to 5% match, health/vision/dental/life, paid parental leave, childcare subsidy, and Education Debt Reduction Program that can reimburse up to $200,000 in student loans (if eligible). Recruitment/relocation incentives are also authorized.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Rapid Response, Nights – 13-Week Contract
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
- Location: Medical City Plano, Plano, TX
- Type: Travel/Contract, Nights
- Pay: $65.10–$76.65/hour (HWS exclusive rate)
- Why it’s appealing: Short-term rapid response assignment with high hourly pay at a major hospital. Ideal if you want to boost income fast while keeping flexibility as a travel nurse.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Rapid Response, Days – 13-Week Contract
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
- Location: Medical City Plano, Plano, TX
- Type: Travel/Contract, Days
- Pay: $65.10–$76.65/hour (HWS exclusive rate)
- Why it’s appealing: Same strong travel RN package (competitive pay, guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, housing or tax-free subsidy, referral bonuses) but on day shift. Great if you like contract work without flipping to nights.
Medical Assistant / Medical Scribe
- Employer: Graff: Foot, Ankle & Wound Care
- Location: Plano, TX (in-person, some travel to nearby clinics)
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Mix hands-on podiatry/wound care (casting, wound dressings, x-rays, orthotics) with scribe and front-office work. No special certificates needed—they train in-house, and offer 401(k) with match, health insurance, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more Plano healthcare roles pop up every week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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