Plano’s food and coffee scene is busy and growing, with new spots opening and established kitchens hiring steady help. If you like fast-paced shifts and talking with people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. (ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham)

Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. (ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role at a new extended-stay hotel brand in a prime Plano/Frisco location. You’ll check guests in and out, handle reservations, and solve guest issues with a focus on service. Full-time associates are eligible for health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Eurest USA / Compass Group

Location: Shorenstein – 6105 Tennyson Parkway, Plano, TX 75024

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Lead back-of-house operations in a corporate foodservice setting, Monday–Friday, 6:00 am–2:30 pm (no late nights). You’ll cook, supervise kitchen staff, and manage food safety and inventory. Full-time roles come with a broad benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and various wellness and protection programs.

Employer: Whiskey Cake

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house support role in a lively restaurant, ideal if you’re energetic and guest-focused. You’ll run food and drinks, help with to-go orders, keep walkways clear, and assist guests with directions and questions. Hourly team members who average 30 hours may qualify for medical insurance, plus 401(k) after one year and clear growth paths.

Employer: Noura Cafe

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Salary: From $15.00 per hour

Join the opening team of a new café built around Yemeni coffee culture. You’ll make espresso drinks and specialty beverages, handle POS, keep the café clean, and help shape the guest experience from day one. Offers hands-on barista training, a team-focused environment, and 20–40 hours per week in person.

Employer: Tweet Salon

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing role where you provide cuts, braids, color, extensions, and styling while keeping a clean, welcoming salon. You’ll consult with clients, use salon software for bookings, and support retail sales and daily operations. Experience in barbering or cosmetology is preferred, and applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots in Plano tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.