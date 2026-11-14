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🐱 Tiny Plano Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Plano, TX? These baby kittens at City of Plano Animal Services are hoping to grow up in safe, loving homes.
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black coat
- Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 769-4360
This little black kitten is still very young and looking for a family to help him learn, play, and feel safe. As a baby, he’ll need gentle handling, patience, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 769-4360
This sweet brown tabby girl is just a baby and is ready to start life with a forever family. She’ll do best with people who can give her time to play, explore, and feel secure.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 769-4360
This orange tabby boy is a tiny youngster who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. As a baby, he’ll need a safe space, playtime, and kind people to help him learn the ropes.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Plano area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call City of Plano Animal Services at (972) 769-4360 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.