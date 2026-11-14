Looking for a new feline friend in Plano, TX? These baby kittens at City of Plano Animal Services are hoping to grow up in safe, loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: All black coat

All black coat Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services

City of Plano Animal Services Phone: (972) 769-4360

This little black kitten is still very young and looking for a family to help him learn, play, and feel safe. As a baby, he’ll need gentle handling, patience, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services

City of Plano Animal Services Phone: (972) 769-4360

This sweet brown tabby girl is just a baby and is ready to start life with a forever family. She’ll do best with people who can give her time to play, explore, and feel secure.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services

City of Plano Animal Services Phone: (972) 769-4360

This orange tabby boy is a tiny youngster who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. As a baby, he’ll need a safe space, playtime, and kind people to help him learn the ropes.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Plano area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call City of Plano Animal Services at (972) 769-4360 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.