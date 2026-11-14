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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Plano
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Plano, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a loving home to call their own.
Winston
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Age: 1½ years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: About 15 pounds
- Shelter: Boston Terrier Rescue of North Texas
- Phone: (844) 428-7776
Winston is a compact little guy with a sweet personality, a playful spirit, and an adorable overbite that shows when he relaxes and smiles. At just 15 pounds, he’s an easy size for most homes and has plenty of young-dog energy and enthusiasm for life.
👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HENRY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 769-4360
HENRY is an adult American Pit Bull Terrier with a classic black-and-white coat. He’s currently waiting at City of Plano Animal Services, hoping for a family who will give him a safe, stable home.
👉 Meet HENRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PRINCESS
- Breed: Dachshund (mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 769-4360
PRINCESS is a black Dachshund mix with that classic low‑rider look and a big heart to match her name. She’s an adult girl looking for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cherished.
👉 Meet PRINCESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Plano, please consider visiting these pups, sharing their profiles, or calling the shelters to learn more. Your share or visit could be the step that helps them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.