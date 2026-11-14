Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Plano, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a loving home to call their own.

Breed: Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier Age: 1½ years (adult)

1½ years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: About 15 pounds

About 15 pounds Shelter: Boston Terrier Rescue of North Texas

Phone: (844) 428-7776

Winston is a compact little guy with a sweet personality, a playful spirit, and an adorable overbite that shows when he relaxes and smiles. At just 15 pounds, he’s an easy size for most homes and has plenty of young-dog energy and enthusiasm for life.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services

Phone: (972) 769-4360

HENRY is an adult American Pit Bull Terrier with a classic black-and-white coat. He’s currently waiting at City of Plano Animal Services, hoping for a family who will give him a safe, stable home.

👉 Meet HENRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund (mix)

Dachshund (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services

Phone: (972) 769-4360

PRINCESS is a black Dachshund mix with that classic low‑rider look and a big heart to match her name. She’s an adult girl looking for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cherished.

👉 Meet PRINCESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Plano, please consider visiting these pups, sharing their profiles, or calling the shelters to learn more. Your share or visit could be the step that helps them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.