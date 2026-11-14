Plano neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from garden supplies to home decor. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Ceramic, earthen, and plastic pots and planters

Details: Mixed materials, various pots and planters, “yours for the taking”

Condition: Not stated

Location: Cross Creek West, Plano, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you’re starting or expanding a garden and need containers without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Doll arms replacement parts (pair)

Details: For doll makers or artists needing a replacement set of arms. Note: the pinky on the left hand is broken.

Condition: One finger damaged; rest not described

Location: Wyatt-PISD, Plano, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for repairs, crafts, or art projects where you can work around or fix the broken finger.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Garden shrubs

Details: Shrubs dug up from a garden area, free for the taking. Marked as Used – like new.

Location: 1009 Bass Dr, Plano, TX 75025

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Nice option if you’re filling in a yard or flower bed and don’t mind doing the digging and hauling.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Noritake China Adrienne dish with gold handles

Details: Pattern Adrienne, made in Japan. Listing also mentions an 8-piece dining set including plates, cups, saucers, salad plates, and bowls.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Hills at Prestonwood, Plano, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice for collectors or anyone wanting a more formal table setting.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals in Plano can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.