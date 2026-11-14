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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Plano — Garden, Decor & More
Plano neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from garden supplies to home decor. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Pits and planters
Item: Ceramic, earthen, and plastic pots and planters
Details: Mixed materials, various pots and planters, “yours for the taking”
Condition: Not stated
Location: Cross Creek West, Plano, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you’re starting or expanding a garden and need containers without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Doll Arms Replacement Parts
Item: Doll arms replacement parts (pair)
Details: For doll makers or artists needing a replacement set of arms. Note: the pinky on the left hand is broken.
Condition: One finger damaged; rest not described
Location: Wyatt-PISD, Plano, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for repairs, crafts, or art projects where you can work around or fix the broken finger.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Shrubs for FREE!
Item: Garden shrubs
Details: Shrubs dug up from a garden area, free for the taking. Marked as Used – like new.
Location: 1009 Bass Dr, Plano, TX 75025
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Nice option if you’re filling in a yard or flower bed and don’t mind doing the digging and hauling.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Noritake China Adrienne Dish
Item: Noritake China Adrienne dish with gold handles
Details: Pattern Adrienne, made in Japan. Listing also mentions an 8-piece dining set including plates, cups, saucers, salad plates, and bowls.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Hills at Prestonwood, Plano, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice for collectors or anyone wanting a more formal table setting.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
These free deals in Plano can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.