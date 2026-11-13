Plano’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from the warehouse floor all the way up to global category leadership. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Lite-On

Lite-On Location: Plano, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health & dental insurance, paid time off

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations at a manufacturing site, from shipping/receiving to inventory control and 5S. Great fit if you have 10+ years of warehouse leadership and experience with ERP/WMS systems in a fast-paced manufacturing environment.

Employer: Delasco

Delasco Location: Plano, TX (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00–$24.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM (weekends off)

(weekends off) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, floating holiday, 9 paid holidays

Hands-on warehouse role for someone with 3+ years of warehouse experience and strong forklift (reach & lift truck) skills. You’ll pick/pack orders, run inventory in a WMS, and help keep a clean, safe, organized warehouse.

Employer: Yum! Brands (KFC, Taco Bell, Habit Burger & Grill)

(KFC, Taco Bell, Habit Burger & Grill) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,500–$167,600 per year + bonus eligibility

High-impact global role owning the Potatoes category strategy across multiple brands and regions. Ideal if you have deep supply chain/category management or procurement experience, can build multi-year strategies, manage senior supplier relationships, and lead across a complex global matrix.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.