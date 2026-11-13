Plano’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring, with options from shop-floor tech work to quality engineering. Here are a few solid roles if you like building, fixing, and leading teams.

Employer: Motion

Motion Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on hydraulic, fluid power, electrical, and mechanical systems—repairing, assembling, testing, and sometimes fabricating and welding parts. Good fit if you have basic mechanical skills, can read hydraulic schematics, and don’t mind heavy lifting and some overtime.

Employer: AmeriPouch LLC

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour

Lead a day-shift production team in an FDA-regulated plant, running lines, handling staffing, safety, and quality checks. Schedule is Sunday–Tuesday with alternating Wednesdays, 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and you’ll be on your feet, solving problems, and coaching operators.

Employer: Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd.

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for someone with an Electrical Engineering degree and 3+ years in quality or reliability. You’ll handle customer escalations, RMAs, and field failures, drive root cause analysis and CAPA, and work with global teams on power electronics for data centers and AI infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.