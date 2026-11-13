Plano’s legal job scene is busy right now, especially for folks with compliance and bilingual skills. If you’ve got solid experience, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Plano, TX (hybrid; must live within 50 miles, in-office several times per week)

(hybrid; must live within 50 miles, in-office several times per week) Type: Full-time

Salary (Plano): Associate Paralegal: $24.57–$36.85/hr; Paralegal: $32.49–$48.73/hr; Sr Paralegal: $37.36–$56.04/hr

Multi-level role where you support in-house attorneys with research, drafting legal documents, organizing case files, and helping during trials. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree plus a paralegal certificate or 2+ years’ paralegal/relevant experience, strong writing skills, and interest in employment law and complex corporate matters.

Employer: Intac Solution (supporting a client’s Legal & Compliance team)

(supporting a client’s Legal & Compliance team) Location: Plano, TX

Work Arrangement: Fully onsite, 5 days/week

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

You’ll track weekly updates from Legal & Compliance teams, do legal research and analysis, and prepare weekly reports in Korean for management. Best for someone with a JD, 5+ years of legal experience, and full Korean/English fluency, plus an interest in tech areas like 5G and AI.

Employer: BTI Solutions

Location: Plano, TX

Work Arrangement: Fully onsite, 5 days/week

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar scope to the role above: you’ll monitor weekly legal updates, write Korean-language reports for leadership, and handle legal research, analysis, and case summaries. Requires a JD from an accredited law school, 5+ years of legal experience, and bilingual Korean/English skills, with bonus points for a tech background and interest in 5G and AI.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions that make the decision easy.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.