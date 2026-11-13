There are some very sweet cats in Plano, TX hoping for a safe, loving home. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting and how to meet them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services

Phone: (972) 769-4360

Tiny A is a black baby kitten looking for a fresh start in a forever home. As a young kitten, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services

Phone: (972) 769-4360

This young tabby A has a soft medium coat and striking gray/blue/silver markings. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to settle in and grow with your family.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Dallas Cat Rescue dba Cat Matchers

Phone: (972) 458-7877

Health: Current on vaccines, combo tested (FIV/FELV), spayed, microchipped, rabies vaccine as age-appropriate, flea treatment and dewormer as needed

Chelsey is a classic tuxedo girl, fully vetted and ready to go home. She comes already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped through Cat Matchers, making adoption simple and safe.

👉 Meet Chelsey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Dallas Cat Rescue dba Cat Matchers

Phone: (972) 458-7877

Health: Current on vaccines, combo tested (FIV/FELV), neutered, microchipped, rabies vaccine as age-appropriate, flea treatment and dewormer as needed

Quincy is another fully vetted American Shorthair from Cat Matchers. With vaccines, microchip, and neuter already done, he’s all set to move in and start his new life.

👉 Meet Quincy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (DOB approx. 4/19/23)

Adult (DOB approx. 4/19/23) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Dallas Cat Rescue dba Cat Matchers

Phone: (972) 458-7877

Health: Current on vaccines, combo tested (FIV/FELV), spayed, microchipped, rabies vaccine as age-appropriate, flea treatment and dewormer as needed

Current on vaccines, combo tested (FIV/FELV), spayed, microchipped, rabies vaccine as age-appropriate, flea treatment and dewormer as needed Personality: Friendly, loves belly rubs, playful, can be reserved at first until she trusts you

Friendly, loves belly rubs, playful, can be reserved at first until she trusts you Special note: Bonded with her sister Annie and needs to be adopted together with her

Athena is a beautiful tortie who was rescued from a busy street. She enjoys belly rubs and playtime once she feels safe. She is bonded with her sister Annie, so they must be adopted as a pair to stay together.

👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Plano, TX, please consider visiting City of Plano Animal Services or Dallas Cat Rescue dba Cat Matchers to meet these cats in person. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.