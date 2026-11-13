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🐱 Friendly Plano Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
There are some very sweet cats in Plano, TX hoping for a safe, loving home. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting and how to meet them.
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 769-4360
Tiny A is a black baby kitten looking for a fresh start in a forever home. As a young kitten, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: City of Plano Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 769-4360
This young tabby A has a soft medium coat and striking gray/blue/silver markings. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to settle in and grow with your family.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chelsey
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Dallas Cat Rescue dba Cat Matchers
- Phone: (972) 458-7877
- Health: Current on vaccines, combo tested (FIV/FELV), spayed, microchipped, rabies vaccine as age-appropriate, flea treatment and dewormer as needed
Chelsey is a classic tuxedo girl, fully vetted and ready to go home. She comes already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped through Cat Matchers, making adoption simple and safe.
👉 Meet Chelsey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quincy
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Dallas Cat Rescue dba Cat Matchers
- Phone: (972) 458-7877
- Health: Current on vaccines, combo tested (FIV/FELV), neutered, microchipped, rabies vaccine as age-appropriate, flea treatment and dewormer as needed
Quincy is another fully vetted American Shorthair from Cat Matchers. With vaccines, microchip, and neuter already done, he’s all set to move in and start his new life.
👉 Meet Quincy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Athena
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult (DOB approx. 4/19/23)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Dallas Cat Rescue dba Cat Matchers
- Phone: (972) 458-7877
- Health: Current on vaccines, combo tested (FIV/FELV), spayed, microchipped, rabies vaccine as age-appropriate, flea treatment and dewormer as needed
- Personality: Friendly, loves belly rubs, playful, can be reserved at first until she trusts you
- Special note: Bonded with her sister Annie and needs to be adopted together with her
Athena is a beautiful tortie who was rescued from a busy street. She enjoys belly rubs and playtime once she feels safe. She is bonded with her sister Annie, so they must be adopted as a pair to stay together.
👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Plano, TX, please consider visiting City of Plano Animal Services or Dallas Cat Rescue dba Cat Matchers to meet these cats in person. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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