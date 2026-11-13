Plano’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid corporate roles and flexible income opportunities. If you’re numbers-minded and based in DFW, there’s a nice mix of stable salaries and build-your-own-path work.

Employer: Siemens Digital Industries Software

Siemens Digital Industries Software Location: Plano, TX (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

(hybrid, 2–3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $151,200/year + incentive compensation

Global software leader role where you’ll handle end-to-end accounting (journal entries, reconciliations, financial reporting) and help roll out a new SAP S/4Hana system. Great fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, strong GAAP skills, and want a mix of accounting, process improvement, and tech-focused projects.

Employer: Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Location: Plano, TX (hybrid; some travel up to 10%)

(hybrid; some travel up to 10%) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $66,600 – $127,800/year

FP&A role supporting budgeting, forecasting, and management reporting for a well-known building products manufacturer. You’ll partner with Sales, Operations, and Supply Chain, dig into data, and improve models and reporting—ideal if you have 3+ years in FP&A/finance and advanced Excel skills.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Plano, TX (DFW area, hybrid)

Type: Commission-only, full-time or part-time

Pay: 100% performance-based (commission only)

Flexible role where you can start part-time or full-time, helping families with financial protection and planning. No experience required—earnings are entirely commission-based, so it’s best for someone highly self-motivated who wants to build a client base and income over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.