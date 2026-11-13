Plano has steady demand for cleaning and maintenance help right now. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: HV

HV Location: Plano, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Two cleaning positions, Monday–Friday, 6:30am–3:00pm, steady daytime hours. Work is in person, and you’ll need legal documents for a background check.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #2995

Location: 8040 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX 75025

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $14.50 – $27.50 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Overnight janitorial role keeping the store clean from parking lot to restrooms. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield (C&W Services)

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $13.60 – $16.00 per hour

Part-time evening cleaning job: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, and restroom care under a supervisor. No experience required, and there’s access to benefits like health, vision, dental, retirement plans, and paid/unpaid time off for eligible employees.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.