undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Plano IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles, Many $100K+
Plano’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, AI, and network roles, from mid-level to executive. If you’re in IT and open to onsite or hybrid work, this is a good moment to look around.
Solutions Engineer
Employer: Crestron Electronics
Location: Plano, TX (onsite, TX facilities)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll support sales teams and partners by designing AV and building-automation solutions for big commercial and residential projects. Good fit if you know AV systems, AutoCAD/Visio, and like pre-sales work with Fortune 500 clients.
Executive Director, Technology Business Risk & Controls – Data & AI
Employer: USAA
Location: Plano, TX (in-office 4 days/week, other city options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $169,880 – $305,780
Lead first-line tech risk for data, analytics, AI, and emerging tech in a highly regulated environment. Ideal for a senior leader with 10+ years in tech risk/compliance and deep knowledge of frameworks like NIST, COBIT, ISO 27001.
F5 Load Balancer (Network Engineer)
Employer: Rezolve Ai
Location: Plano, TX – Onsite
Type: Full-time
Salary: Around $115K
Senior F5/VMware AVI engineer role supporting large financial-institution projects. You’ll own design, integration, and L3 support for load balancing, with heavy scripting (Python/Java) and end-to-end documentation.
Data Engineer 4 (Python, AWS)
Employer: Capital One
Location: Plano, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary (Plano): $179,400 – $204,700
Senior data engineer role building cloud-first data platforms with Python, Spark, Databricks, Snowflake, and AWS. Great if you like leading design of scalable pipelines, lakehouse architectures, and mentoring other data engineers.
Oracle Database Administrator
Employer: NeerInfo Solutions
Location: Plano, TX (also Chandler, AZ; Charlotte, NC)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on Oracle DBA role in large UNIX environments with Oracle 19c, RAC, GoldenGate, Dataguard, and shell/Perl scripting. Strong fit if you’ve done performance tuning and upgrades in big, mission-critical setups.
GE Proficy Engineer
Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Location: Plano, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year
Lead migrations and upgrades for GE Proficy (Kepware, Historian, Plant Applications) in industrial environments. Good for engineers with 7+ years on Proficy, SQL scripting, Windows Server, and VMware/Hyper-V.
Data Analyst
Employer: Aditi Consulting
Location: Plano, TX
Type: Contract
Pay: $47.00 – $47.78/hour (OT eligible)
Operations/eCommerce-focused analytics role building Tableau dashboards, GCP SQL queries, and advanced Excel models for D2C fulfillment and carrier forecasting. Great if you’re strong in SQL, Tableau, and SAP.
AI Scientist / Engineer (Data Science & Analytics)
Employer: Cinter Career (IT Services client)
Location: Plano, TX
Type: Contract (W2)
Salary: Not listed (no C2C, no visa support)
Blend of data science, data engineering, and BI focused on AI adoption and ROI. You’ll build AI analytics dashboards, KPIs, and pipelines using SQL/Python and tools like Power BI/Tableau across cloud and AI platforms.
Java Backend Developer
Employer: Not listed (staffing; W2 only)
Location: Plano, TX – In person
Type: Contract (W2, USC/GC/GC EAD only)
Pay: $50 – $55/hour
7+ year Java engineer role using Spring Boot, microservices, APIs, Kafka, CI/CD, and modern tooling (React/Node/OpenShift exposure). You’ll build and unit-test medium to highly complex backend features and mentor junior devs.
Senior Micro-Segmentation LAN Engineer
Employer: Cinter Career (IT Services client)
Location: Plano, TX
Type: Contract (W2)
Salary: Not listed (no C2C, no visa support)
Senior network role designing secure LAN and micro-segmentation with Cisco IOS, ACI, and Catalyst Center. Ideal if you have 10+ years in enterprise networking, strong security focus, and experience with high-availability environments.
Senior Generative AI Engineer / Architect
Employer: Cinter Career (IT Services client)
Location: Plano, TX
Type: Contract (W2)
Salary: Not listed (no C2C, no visa support)
Hands-on AI/ML engineering role building LLM apps, RAG systems, and AI workflows in the cloud. Great for Python engineers with 5+ years in AI/ML, experience with OpenAI/AWS/Azure AI, and interest in taking POCs to production.
Java Software Engineer – Mid Level
Employer: USAA
Location: Plano, TX (in-office 4 days/week, other city options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $93,770 – $179,240
Mid-level Java engineer role on USAA’s new investment services platform using Java, Go, APIs, OpenShift, Kafka, and modern CI/CD. Good if you have 4+ years dev experience and want a stable, mission-driven shop with strong benefits.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.