💻 Plano IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles, Many $100K+

Plano’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, AI, and network roles, from mid-level to executive. If you’re in IT and open to onsite or hybrid work, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Crestron Electronics

Location: Plano, TX (onsite, TX facilities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support sales teams and partners by designing AV and building-automation solutions for big commercial and residential projects. Good fit if you know AV systems, AutoCAD/Visio, and like pre-sales work with Fortune 500 clients.

Employer: USAA

Location: Plano, TX (in-office 4 days/week, other city options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $169,880 – $305,780

Lead first-line tech risk for data, analytics, AI, and emerging tech in a highly regulated environment. Ideal for a senior leader with 10+ years in tech risk/compliance and deep knowledge of frameworks like NIST, COBIT, ISO 27001.

Employer: Rezolve Ai

Location: Plano, TX – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $115K

Senior F5/VMware AVI engineer role supporting large financial-institution projects. You’ll own design, integration, and L3 support for load balancing, with heavy scripting (Python/Java) and end-to-end documentation.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary (Plano): $179,400 – $204,700

Senior data engineer role building cloud-first data platforms with Python, Spark, Databricks, Snowflake, and AWS. Great if you like leading design of scalable pipelines, lakehouse architectures, and mentoring other data engineers.

Employer: NeerInfo Solutions

Location: Plano, TX (also Chandler, AZ; Charlotte, NC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Oracle DBA role in large UNIX environments with Oracle 19c, RAC, GoldenGate, Dataguard, and shell/Perl scripting. Strong fit if you’ve done performance tuning and upgrades in big, mission-critical setups.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year

Lead migrations and upgrades for GE Proficy (Kepware, Historian, Plant Applications) in industrial environments. Good for engineers with 7+ years on Proficy, SQL scripting, Windows Server, and VMware/Hyper-V.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Contract

Pay: $47.00 – $47.78/hour (OT eligible)

Operations/eCommerce-focused analytics role building Tableau dashboards, GCP SQL queries, and advanced Excel models for D2C fulfillment and carrier forecasting. Great if you’re strong in SQL, Tableau, and SAP.

Employer: Cinter Career (IT Services client)

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Contract (W2)

Salary: Not listed (no C2C, no visa support)

Blend of data science, data engineering, and BI focused on AI adoption and ROI. You’ll build AI analytics dashboards, KPIs, and pipelines using SQL/Python and tools like Power BI/Tableau across cloud and AI platforms.

Employer: Not listed (staffing; W2 only)

Location: Plano, TX – In person

Type: Contract (W2, USC/GC/GC EAD only)

Pay: $50 – $55/hour

7+ year Java engineer role using Spring Boot, microservices, APIs, Kafka, CI/CD, and modern tooling (React/Node/OpenShift exposure). You’ll build and unit-test medium to highly complex backend features and mentor junior devs.

Employer: Cinter Career (IT Services client)

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Contract (W2)

Salary: Not listed (no C2C, no visa support)

Senior network role designing secure LAN and micro-segmentation with Cisco IOS, ACI, and Catalyst Center. Ideal if you have 10+ years in enterprise networking, strong security focus, and experience with high-availability environments.

Employer: Cinter Career (IT Services client)

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Contract (W2)

Salary: Not listed (no C2C, no visa support)

Hands-on AI/ML engineering role building LLM apps, RAG systems, and AI workflows in the cloud. Great for Python engineers with 5+ years in AI/ML, experience with OpenAI/AWS/Azure AI, and interest in taking POCs to production.

Employer: USAA

Location: Plano, TX (in-office 4 days/week, other city options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,770 – $179,240

Mid-level Java engineer role on USAA’s new investment services platform using Java, Go, APIs, OpenShift, Kafka, and modern CI/CD. Good if you have 4+ years dev experience and want a stable, mission-driven shop with strong benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.