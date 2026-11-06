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🎁 Free & Low-Cost Finds in Plano — Beds, Kids’ Gear & More
Plano neighbors are sharing some great freebies and deals this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
King size bed frame (Plano)
Item: King size Thomasville solid hardwood sleigh bed frame
Condition: Very sturdy and heavy (solid hardwood)
Location: Plano, Texas
Source: trashnothing.com
A classic king-size sleigh bed frame made by Thomasville. It’s solid hardwood, so expect it to be heavy and durable. Great if you need a strong frame and can handle moving a large piece of furniture. Photos are available in the listing so you can see the style and finish before you commit.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
(Extra photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/82HXs3k)
Graco Booster Seat
Item: Graco booster seat
Condition: Good condition (as stated by poster)
Category: Baby & kids
Location: Pasquinellis Fairway Villas At Ridgeview, Plano, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A Graco booster seat that’s listed in good condition. Handy if you have a growing kid who’s ready for a booster or need a backup seat for a second car or grandparents. Check the listing for any photos and to confirm details like model and age.
Yard Sale – Name Brands, Shoes, Clothes, Kitchen Tools, Tech & More!
Event: Yard Sale – clothing, shoes, kitchen tools, tech & more
Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: 3925 Newhall Drive, Plano, TX 75023 (Wembly Court area)
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a yard sale, so items are likely low-cost rather than free, but it’s a good spot to find bargains and maybe even a few freebies near the end.
What’s available:
- Clothing & Shoes: Name-brand apparel and footwear for women, men, and kids
- Kitchen Tools: Utensils, cookware, and small appliances
- Household, Tech & More: Various home goods, tech items, and other finds
If you’re looking to stretch your budget, this sale could be worth a stop.
Free items and good deals in Plano tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.