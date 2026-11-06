🎁 Free & Low-Cost Finds in Plano — Beds, Kids’ Gear & More

Plano neighbors are sharing some great freebies and deals this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: King size Thomasville solid hardwood sleigh bed frame

Condition: Very sturdy and heavy (solid hardwood)

Location: Plano, Texas

Source: trashnothing.com

A classic king-size sleigh bed frame made by Thomasville. It’s solid hardwood, so expect it to be heavy and durable. Great if you need a strong frame and can handle moving a large piece of furniture. Photos are available in the listing so you can see the style and finish before you commit.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

(Extra photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/82HXs3k)

Item: Graco booster seat

Condition: Good condition (as stated by poster)

Category: Baby & kids

Location: Pasquinellis Fairway Villas At Ridgeview, Plano, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A Graco booster seat that’s listed in good condition. Handy if you have a growing kid who’s ready for a booster or need a backup seat for a second car or grandparents. Check the listing for any photos and to confirm details like model and age.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Event: Yard Sale – clothing, shoes, kitchen tools, tech & more

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: 3925 Newhall Drive, Plano, TX 75023 (Wembly Court area)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a yard sale, so items are likely low-cost rather than free, but it’s a good spot to find bargains and maybe even a few freebies near the end.

What’s available:

Clothing & Shoes: Name-brand apparel and footwear for women, men, and kids

Name-brand apparel and footwear for Kitchen Tools: Utensils, cookware, and small appliances

Utensils, cookware, and small appliances Household, Tech & More: Various home goods, tech items, and other finds

If you’re looking to stretch your budget, this sale could be worth a stop.

👉 See this event on Nextdoor

Free items and good deals in Plano tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.