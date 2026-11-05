🎓 Plano Education Jobs with Multiple Flexible Teaching Roles

Plano’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to after‑school and arts programs. If you like working with kids or teaching a skill, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Zera Music Company

Zera Music Company Location: Plano, TX (in-home, you travel to students)

Type: Contract, 5–30 hours/week

Pay: $36.00 – $50.00 per hour

Teach private music lessons in students’ homes with a flexible schedule and Zera handling billing, scheduling, and parent communication. Great fit if you know music theory, want control over your hours, and like the idea of bonuses for referrals and yearly anniversaries.

Employer: Movement Gyms

Movement Gyms Location: Plano, TX

Type: Part-time (~8 hours/week)

Pay: $14.05 – $15.25 per hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Apply by: 11/20/2026

Coach youth climbing teams, lead practices, and support kids at competitions while helping them build skills and confidence. Comes with a free gym membership, discounts, and a fun, active environment if you enjoy climbing and working with kids.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Seay Child Care Center)

(Seay Child Care Center) Location: 6100 West Parker Road, Plano, TX 75093

Type: Full-time, closing shift (Mon–Fri, 1:30 PM – 7:30 PM)

Pay: $16.50 – $22.30 per hour

Teach preschoolers in a center setting with strong training and growth options, including free CDA or college degree programs. This role offers full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)) and steady hours if you like working afternoons and evenings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.