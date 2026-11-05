🏗️ Plano Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Impact Openings

Plano’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially around power, packaging, and data centers. If you’re an engineer looking to level up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PepsiCo (Quaker Supply Chain & Transformation Engineering)

PepsiCo (Quaker Supply Chain & Transformation Engineering) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,500 – $156,450 + ~10% bonus, comprehensive benefits

Lead automation and packaging projects across 4 Quaker facilities, from new line installs to multi‑year equipment strategy. Good fit if you like hands-on capital projects, vendor management, and becoming the SME for packaging equipment with up to 40% travel.

Employer: Henderson Engineers

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers 401k match, ESOP, bonuses, strong benefits)

Entry to mid-level role designing fire alarm systems and doing calculations, layouts, and shop drawing reviews. Great if you have Revit/Bluebeam skills, want mentorship and a clear career path, and like the idea of an employee-owned (ESOP) firm with flexible hours and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Aligned Data Centers

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact data center subject matter expert role focused on BMS/controls, reliability, and incident response. You’ll review designs, lead root-cause analyses, support sites globally, and help set “best in breed” operations standards, with travel up to 30%.

Employer: Maverick Power

Location: Plano, TX (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Travel: ~ 25%

~ Salary: Competitive + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on R&D role in power distribution equipment, leading product development, prototype testing, and protective relay work (ABB Relion, SEL, etc.). Ideal if you want a fast-growing manufacturer, like being in the lab and field, and enjoy training others and owning escalated technical issues.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.