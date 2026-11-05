👔 Multiple Management & PM Roles in Plano, TX $86K–$171K+

Plano’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for tech‑savvy managers and product pros. Here are several strong openings if you’re ready to step into (or level up) an executive or management role.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary (Plano): $149,800 – $171,000/year + performance incentives

Lead product strategy for Capital One’s internal developer platform that supports 17,000+ developers across the company. Ideal if you love cloud, CI/CD, and building tools that make engineering teams faster and safer.

Employer: Glansa Associates

Location: Plano, TX (100% onsite)

Type: Contract (W2/C2C), 2–3 years

Experience: 8–12+ years preferred

Own the roadmap for enterprise fleet management, logistics, and telematics products. Great fit if you know GPS tracking, vehicle lifecycle, maintenance, and want to drive AI‑driven optimization for large fleets.

Employer: Watches of Switzerland Group PLC

Location: Plano, TX – Showroom

Type: Full-time

Run back‑of‑house operations for a luxury retail showroom, supporting sales teams and keeping processes tight so clients get a high‑end experience. Includes competitive pay, benefits, training, and staff discounts on luxury watches.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Plano, TX (hybrid; open to US‑based talent)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $86,700 – $171,600/year

Lead complex Salesforce projects from end to end, working with Agile teams and C‑level stakeholders. Good match if you have tech project management experience, like client‑facing work, and want strong growth and training in a large consulting firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.