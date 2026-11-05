🔧 Plano Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Plano has steady demand for people who can keep buildings, cars, and communities in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance roles hiring now.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Plano, TX (1700 Dallas Pkwy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.00 – $63.00/hour + possible premiums

Lead facility maintenance for Walmart, handling electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and preventive maintenance while guiding junior techs. This role offers strong pay, bonuses, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, education benefits) for experienced maintenance pros with a clean driving record.

Employer: Teph Seal Auto Appearance

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (flat-rate pay)

Hands-on role cleaning and detailing vehicles at auto dealerships, from washing and vacuuming to waxing and buffing. Good fit if you like working on cars, staying active, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match in a team setting.

Employer: Tipton Asset Group, Inc. (The Tipton Group)

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (based on experience; exact amount not listed)

Apartment make-ready and maintenance role where you turn units for new residents, do painting, basic repairs, light plumbing/electrical, and grounds upkeep. Standout perks include 100% employer-paid health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth opportunities in a team-focused property management company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.