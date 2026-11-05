⚖️ Plano, TX Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Plano’s legal market is busy right now, especially for folks who know compliance, claims, and labor law. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Samsung Electronics America

Samsung Electronics America Location: Plano, TX (on-site corporate environment)

(on-site corporate environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact in-house role advising on promotions, rebates, sweepstakes, contests, and digital/social media marketing. You’ll work closely with marketing teams, draft and negotiate agency and creative agreements, and stay on top of FTC and advertising law for a major global brand.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $134,090 base, plus potential annual incentive plan

Senior-level claims role handling moderate to complex personal lines marine bodily injury claims from coverage review through resolution. Good fit if you like litigation strategy, mediation, vendor and outside counsel management, and mentoring other team members.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package noted)

Join the Control Functions Legal team supporting Consumer & Community Banking. You’ll track and interpret legal and regulatory changes, support compliance and change management, and even work with AI-driven legal tools and processes in a large, global legal department.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focused wage and hour role in a healthcare emergency services setting. You’ll advise on FLSA and state labor laws, pay practices, scheduling, investigations, audits, and training for a 24/7 operation.

If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon—good legal roles in Plano tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.