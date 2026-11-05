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Plano
🍽️ Plano Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles
4 days ago
Plano’s food scene is busy and hiring across cafes, theaters, grocery, and restaurants. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management.
Career-Driven Hair Stylist | Barber
- Employer: Gayla Hair Designs
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Career path with $120K+ earning potential (commission-based)
This salon focuses on education, wellness, and long-term career growth. Great fit if you want a positive, team-focused place to build a loyal clientele.
CASHIER/FOOD SERVICE WORKER (Full Time)
- Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)
- Location: 6105 Tennyson Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30 am–2:30 pm
Daytime corporate dining role with POS, light food prep, and line service. Comes with a strong benefits package and no nights or weekends.
(Also listed on LinkedIn under Eurest USA – same role, same location and pay.)
General Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (Franchise Location)
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time
Lead a high-volume restaurant, manage department managers, hiring, and operations. Franchise offers competitive pay plus benefits like PTO, tuition help, and insurance.
Meat Cutter
- Employer: United Supermarkets / Albertsons Companies
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Part-time
Hands-on role cutting and prepping meat, stocking cases, and helping customers with special cuts. Good match if you have prior meat-cutting or food prep experience and like steady, physical work.
Server
- Employer: Hani i Vjeter LLC
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Restaurant server (in person)
- Pay: From $3.00 per hour + tips
Classic serving role focused on warm hospitality, upselling food and drinks, and strong wine/cocktail knowledge. Great if you’ve worked with POS systems and like a fast-paced dining room.
Busser
- Employer: Desperados Mexican Restaurant
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Variable / in person
- Pay: $10.00–$12.00 per hour + tips
Entry-level role clearing and resetting tables, helping servers, and keeping the dining room spotless. Offers meal discounts, benefits, and a path to server or host.
Server – Dine-In Cinema
- Employer: Studio Movie Grill
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Up to $25.00 per hour (with tips)
Serve food and drinks inside the theater while guests watch movies. Fun, high-energy job with flexible scheduling, tips, and discounts on films, food, and tickets.
Box Office
- Employer: Studio Movie Grill
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $10.00–$13.00 per hour
Sell tickets, handle cash/credit, and welcome guests at the front door. Good fit if you like customer service, movies, and a mostly-standing role.
Food and Beverage Runner
- Employer: Studio Movie Grill
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour
Run food and drinks from kitchen to guests in the theater, with lots of walking and stairs. Ideal if you want tips, flexible hours, and a fast-paced but fun environment.
Café Manager
- Employer: Sleek Creperie & Café
- Location: Plano, TX 75075
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour
Lead a new café location: manage staff, schedules, inventory, and service standards. Great step if you have 1–3 years of restaurant or café management and want to help open and shape a growing brand.
Cooking School Lead Instructor
- Employer: Central Market
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time
Senior culinary role running cooking classes, training staff, and tracking food trends. Best for experienced culinary pros (8+ years) who love teaching and leading in a foodie-focused grocery.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Plano too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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