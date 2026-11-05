🍽️ Plano Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles

Plano’s food scene is busy and hiring across cafes, theaters, grocery, and restaurants. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management.

Employer: Gayla Hair Designs

Gayla Hair Designs Location: Plano, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Career path with $120K+ earning potential (commission-based)

This salon focuses on education, wellness, and long-term career growth. Great fit if you want a positive, team-focused place to build a loyal clientele.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: 6105 Tennyson Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30 am–2:30 pm

Daytime corporate dining role with POS, light food prep, and line service. Comes with a strong benefits package and no nights or weekends.

(Also listed on LinkedIn under Eurest USA – same role, same location and pay.)

Employer: McDonald’s (Franchise Location)

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead a high-volume restaurant, manage department managers, hiring, and operations. Franchise offers competitive pay plus benefits like PTO, tuition help, and insurance.

Employer: United Supermarkets / Albertsons Companies

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Part-time

Hands-on role cutting and prepping meat, stocking cases, and helping customers with special cuts. Good match if you have prior meat-cutting or food prep experience and like steady, physical work.

Employer: Hani i Vjeter LLC

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Restaurant server (in person)

Restaurant server (in person) Pay: From $3.00 per hour + tips

Classic serving role focused on warm hospitality, upselling food and drinks, and strong wine/cocktail knowledge. Great if you’ve worked with POS systems and like a fast-paced dining room.

Employer: Desperados Mexican Restaurant

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Variable / in person

Variable / in person Pay: $10.00–$12.00 per hour + tips

Entry-level role clearing and resetting tables, helping servers, and keeping the dining room spotless. Offers meal discounts, benefits, and a path to server or host.

Employer: Studio Movie Grill

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Up to $25.00 per hour (with tips)

Serve food and drinks inside the theater while guests watch movies. Fun, high-energy job with flexible scheduling, tips, and discounts on films, food, and tickets.

Employer: Studio Movie Grill

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00–$13.00 per hour

Sell tickets, handle cash/credit, and welcome guests at the front door. Good fit if you like customer service, movies, and a mostly-standing role.

Employer: Studio Movie Grill

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour

Run food and drinks from kitchen to guests in the theater, with lots of walking and stairs. Ideal if you want tips, flexible hours, and a fast-paced but fun environment.

Employer: Sleek Creperie & Café

Location: Plano, TX 75075

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Lead a new café location: manage staff, schedules, inventory, and service standards. Great step if you have 1–3 years of restaurant or café management and want to help open and shape a growing brand.

Employer: Central Market

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Senior culinary role running cooking classes, training staff, and tracking food trends. Best for experienced culinary pros (8+ years) who love teaching and leading in a foodie-focused grocery.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Plano too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.