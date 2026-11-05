💰 Plano Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings

Plano’s finance scene is busy right now, with contract and full-time roles popping up around tech and big brands. If you’ve got strong Excel, SAP, or CPA skills, this week looks promising.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Plano, TX

Type: Contract

Pay: $36.00 – $38.00/hr (OT eligible)

This role supports a sales-focused team with deep financial analysis, forecasting promotions, and post-mortem promo reviews. Great fit if you love Excel, data modeling, and partnering closely with sales to drive performance.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Plano, TX

Type: Contract

Pay: $69.00 – $69.32/hr (OT eligible)

Lead month-end close, accruals, and reporting for marketing and sales deduction activities, with heavy SAP and process-improvement work. Ideal for someone with 8–10 years’ experience who enjoys owning close, audits, and training business users.

Employer: Cinter Career (for IT Services client)

Cinter Career (for IT Services client) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Contract (W2, no C2C)

Salary: Not listed

Support budgeting, forecasting, and cost optimization for AI and cloud spending, including TCO/ROI modeling and vendor management. Great for FP&A/FinOps pros who understand cloud costs and want to work at the intersection of finance and emerging tech.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Plano, TX (Hybrid; also open in Purchase, NY)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $80,200 – $134,250 + bonus (target 8%)

Own period-end close for A/R, reserves, and trade activities while helping roll out S4 HANA and process improvements. Strong match for CPAs with 3+ years’ experience who want big-brand stability, solid benefits, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.