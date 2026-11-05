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Plano
💰 Plano Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Plano’s finance scene is busy right now, with contract and full-time roles popping up around tech and big brands. If you’ve got strong Excel, SAP, or CPA skills, this week looks promising.
Financial Analyst (Contract)
- Employer: Aditi Consulting
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $36.00 – $38.00/hr (OT eligible)
This role supports a sales-focused team with deep financial analysis, forecasting promotions, and post-mortem promo reviews. Great fit if you love Excel, data modeling, and partnering closely with sales to drive performance.
Finance Manager – SAP / Marketing & Sales Deductions (Contract)
- Employer: Aditi Consulting
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $69.00 – $69.32/hr (OT eligible)
Lead month-end close, accruals, and reporting for marketing and sales deduction activities, with heavy SAP and process-improvement work. Ideal for someone with 8–10 years’ experience who enjoys owning close, audits, and training business users.
AI Financial Operations & Cost Analyst (Contract)
- Employer: Cinter Career (for IT Services client)
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Contract (W2, no C2C)
- Salary: Not listed
Support budgeting, forecasting, and cost optimization for AI and cloud spending, including TCO/ROI modeling and vendor management. Great for FP&A/FinOps pros who understand cloud costs and want to work at the intersection of finance and emerging tech.
Accounts Receivable Senior Analyst
- Employer: PepsiCo
- Location: Plano, TX (Hybrid; also open in Purchase, NY)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $80,200 – $134,250 + bonus (target 8%)
Own period-end close for A/R, reserves, and trade activities while helping roll out S4 HANA and process improvements. Strong match for CPAs with 3+ years’ experience who want big-brand stability, solid benefits, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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