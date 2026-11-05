Collin County turns out to vote for historic results

This year’s mid-term elections have brought record turnout to Texas and Collin County. The spotlight is on Dallas suburbs like Plano, whose changing demographics and growing populations are making these cities a bellwether for the region. Over 9.5 million votes were cast across the states for a historic upset, placing Democratic candidates throughout the state’s highest elected offices in decades. This was the first time that Collin County went to a Democratic Senate candidate since 1970.

Democratic candidates James Talarico, Gina Hinojosa, Vikki Goodwin and others all won their raises. Democrats also made major gains in the US House and Senate, securing a majority. Republicans have maintained a majority in the Texas Senate, but may be at risk of losing the State House race, which has not yet been called. Local Republican incumbent Congressional Representatives like Keith Self held on to their seats in single digit victories.

Dallas area attorney Maeghan Whitehead signed up to act as a nonpartisan poll monitor for the Election Protection Coalition and was sent to the Harrington Library in Plano to ensure an orderly and accessible election. Her job for the day included keeping signs and picketers at least 100 feet from the voting site, assisting voters and answering questions when possible. It was her first time to volunteer, but she said she was proud to play her part.

“I believe in the rule of law and I just want everyone to have the opportunity to vote fairly and to make their voice heard,” Whitehead said. “I just think everyone needs to educate themselves and make the best choice for themselves, their families, and their community.”

This November’s election brought much of Collin County out to vote. Local election administrator Kaleb Breaux expects voter turnout to hit between 60 and 70%, likely exceeding or roughly matching the turnout for the 2018 election. The county recorded 374,250, or nearly 47% of registered voters,cast their ballots early, with 13,499 alone at Harrington Library. The county’s previous record breaking mid-term in 2018 saw around 235,000 residents vote early.

“I was here when it opened this morning and there was a line out the door,” Whitehead said. “It opened on time which is excellent and much appreciated. The line went pretty quickly and since then I describe it as steady.”

Outside the polling place, others took volunteering into their hands. Area resident Judi Latt stood in the parking lot with a bright red sign reading, “Keep Texas Strong Vote Republican.”

“I'm volunteering every chance I get to see if I can't steer people to some common sense ideas,” Latt said. “I'll go to a couple of different places today holding my sign. I was a pole watcher in years past and things like that and I do as much volunteering as I can.”

Latt reported that her top issues, which led her to support senate candidate Ken Paxton over James Talarico, included keeping the “border closed” and stopping the “indoctrination of kids in schools.” Latt said she also had concerns about the integrity of mail-in ballots and of the tactics used by candidates in the election.

“It's dirty tricks all over the place,” Latt said. “Propaganda and the way people word things and all of that kind of stuff. (There’s) fake polls and fake senators that aren't even wanting to get into politics.

“We just have to do our part because it does come down to us voters, we the people.”

While common sentiment and polling held that Democrats were likely to see favorable results in this election, Latt expressed skepticism in their veracity, and hoped that Republicans would have a stronger turnout on election day.

“I think traditionally Republicans in general don't answer polls,” she said. “We don't answer phone calls. So, I think sometimes the polling can get skewed in that way. I've never been called for poll, so you wonder where these people are coming from, where those numbers even come from. Hopefully there's still a silent majority that are popping up today and making a difference.”

Numerous studies support the claim that Republicans are less likely to engage with pollsters and are twice as likely to say they would not report their true opinions when questioned by surveyors on their electoral preferences.

In the same parking lot, but on the opposite side of the political spectrum, Jeanne Briggs passed out slate cards with the names of candidates endorsed by the Richardson Area Democrats group. She had come to Harrington Library from her home near CityLine just down the road.

Briggs had never volunteered or passed out information during an election before, but she felt that she could not sit this one out.

“It's the biggest election in my lifetime and I'm 84,” she said. “I'm a Democrat and we need to get some sanity back in government. My husband and I have been politically active for many, many years. I'm not assigned here or anything. It was just something I found out I could do to help.”

Briggs said that people she had approached, on both sides of the political aisle, had been gracious and respectful. She took the time on election day and on the final week of early voting to pass out slate cards at local voting locations when it was convenient for her schedule.

“I've had lots of loving-up here on the job,” Briggs said. “Many of them have been very very pleased to have it. The young people have been coming. They're the ones who are most receptive to me. And they are the ones who come back and say, "Can I have some more of those to take to my friends?"

Along with races for local, national and statewide candidates, Plano in particular faced heated division on the issue of Proposition A. The proposition would approve a funding mechanism for a new stadium at the former site of Willow Bend Mall. The stadium, still pending final approval, would become the new home for the Dallas Stars Ice Hockey Team.

The proposition would have established new taxes for hotels, rental cars, parking in the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and a $5,000 facility use tax for participating teams.

Supporters of the proposition argued that it will shift the funding burden away from residents. Opponents of the proposition have stated concerns about a lack of open planning and financial protections along with other concerns about the stadium’s potential impact on the area. The results of Proposition A will only determine whether or not this funding mechanism is implemented and will not directly impact the construction of the stadium itself.

Results showed that voters ultimately rejected Proposition A. Early and election day voters cast 56,061 ballots, 54.58%, against the proposition and 46,658, 45.42%, for it. It is not yet clear how the city may now try to fund the stadium but Mayor John Muns thanked voters and committed to redeveloping The Shops at Willow Bend in an overnight statement. All results are unofficial until canvassed.