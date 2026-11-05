Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney's TJ Corbett

The McKinney football team scored the biggest win of their season on Friday after going on the road and outlasting Jesuit 35-34.

Junior TJ Corbett delivered a workhorse performance out of the backfield to lift the Lions to the upset victory, as he carried the ball 30 times for 240 yards and scored all five of his team’s touchdowns.

After emerging as a two-way contributor with McKinney North during his sophomore season, Corbett has made a seamless transition to the Class 6A gridiron during his first year with the Lions. Following Friday’s win over Jesuit, Corbett ranked 17th in the area among 6A rushers with 891 yards and 11 touchdowns.

SLM: With how McKinney was able to take Friday’s game over in the second half, what changed with how effectively you were able to run the ball over those last couple of quarters?

TC: My offensive line blocked really well and I trusted their blocking. I followed them and things went our way.

SLM: What did that win mean to you and your teammates, going on the road and defeating one of the top teams in the district?

TC: It means that we can compete with any team that we want to. I'm proud of my teammates.

SLM: After getting to play quite a bit at the varsity level as a sophomore, how do you feel like you’ve grown as a running back over the past year?

TC: My field vision has improved a lot this past year.

SLM: After playing last season at McKinney North, what has it been like adjusting to a new school, new teammates and everything that goes into a change like that?

TC: I really like my new coaches and the work ethic they have helped instill in the program.

SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your development as a football player?

TC: My mom, Sade Corbett, and my MHS coaches.

SLM: Care to share an interesting fact about yourself?

TC: I like to draw and paint in my free time.

THE NOMINEES

Laykon Brassfield, Lewisville football

Brassfield etched his place in the Fighting Farmers’ history books on Friday against Denton Braswell by setting the program’s single-game record for most passing touchdowns.

The junior quarterback totaled eight scores through the air as part of a night where he completed 19-of-30 passes for 356 yards in a 58-14 win over the Bengals that clinched the District 5-6A championship.

Carter Zingelmann, Coppell football

The Cowboys had a record-setting night against Richardson on Friday, piling up the highest scoring total in program history in a 76-28 win, led by a combined eight touchdowns from Zingelmann.

In what was a school record for the most touchdowns accounted for by an individual player, Zingelmann completed 23-of-27 passes for 268 yards and five touchdowns while adding four rushes for 112 yards and three more scores.

Maya Ogbogu, Allen volleyball

The Lady Eagles drew one of the best teams in the state to begin their postseason but survived a spirited four-set battle with powerhouse Flower Mound on Thursday to advance.

Ogbogu was the catalyst with 26 kills and nine digs to close out a stellar week for the blue-chip junior. In matches against Wylie and Flower Mound, Ogbogu accumulated three aces, a 2.32 pass rating, 42 kills, a .514 hitting percentage, one block and 17 assists.

Treyce Seldon, Plano East football

The Panthers clinched a playoff spot on Friday following a 52-41 victory over Richardson Pearce – a game that saw East overcome a pair of double-digit deficits. It took a run of 28 straight points in the second half for the Panthers to turn the tables on the Mustangs, and each of those touchdown drives finished with Seldon in the end zone.

The sophomore running back delivered another monster performance against Pearce with 18 carries for 190 yards, five receptions for 71 yards and five total touchdowns.

Terrance Collins, North Mesquite football

Collins helped lead the Stallions to their first playoff appearance in 10 years last season, and his efforts out of the backfield were big a reason why North clinched a second straight postseason berth on Friday against rival Mesquite.

The running back logged 35 carries for 298 yards and two touchdowns as part of an explosive night from the Stallions’ run game in a 36-21 victory over the Skeeters.