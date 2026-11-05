UIL volleyball playoffs: See when local teams are playing in the regional semifinals

With the volleyball postseason continuing this week with the regional semifinals, here is a rundown of the scheduled playoff matchups for all schools within Star Local Media markets.

This list is continually being updated by the Star Local Media sports staff, so be sure to check back for information on all upcoming playoff games within the area.

CLASS 6A

Division I

Region I

McKinney Boyd vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Coppell

Allen vs. Northwest Eaton, 6 p.m. Friday at Hebron

Division II

Region I

Plano vs. Keller, 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Colony

Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Southlake Carroll, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Denton High

CLASS 5A

Division I

Region I

Frisco Reedy vs. Amarillo Tascosa, 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University

Region II

McKinney North vs. Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m. Friday at Richardson Pearce

Division II

Region II

Celina vs. Midlothian, 6 p.m. Friday at Newman Smith

CLASS 4A

Division II

Region II

Sunnyvale vs. Van Alstyne, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Allen