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UIL volleyball playoffs: See when local teams are playing in the regional semifinals
By From Staff Reports,3 days ago
With the volleyball postseason continuing this week with the regional semifinals, here is a rundown of the scheduled playoff matchups for all schools within Star Local Media markets.
This list is continually being updated by the Star Local Media sports staff, so be sure to check back for information on all upcoming playoff games within the area.
CLASS 6A
Division I
Region I
McKinney Boyd vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Coppell
Allen vs. Northwest Eaton, 6 p.m. Friday at Hebron
Division II
Region I
Plano vs. Keller, 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Colony
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Southlake Carroll, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Denton High
CLASS 5A
Division I
Region I
Frisco Reedy vs. Amarillo Tascosa, 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University
Region II
McKinney North vs. Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m. Friday at Richardson Pearce
Division II
Region II
Celina vs. Midlothian, 6 p.m. Friday at Newman Smith
CLASS 4A
Division II
Region II
Sunnyvale vs. Van Alstyne, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Allen