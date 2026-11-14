A pair of giant antlers in front of a building, next to a parking lot, in Casey, Illinois David Stephens/Google Maps

For many Americans, road trips are a great way to explore the country, especially when visiting spots that have incredible roadside attractions. One common theme among these attractions is the term "world's largest," as most states have at least one such item. For example, there's the "world's largest beetle" statue in the outdoor recreation haven for hikers and nature lovers, Colorado Springs. But what if you want the most bang for your buck and wish to see multiple "world's largest" items in one trip? Well, for that, you'll need to head to the small town of Casey, Illinois.

Situated about a two-hour drive east of St. Louis and an hour and 45 minutes west of Indianapolis, Casey is home to 11 certified "world's largest" attractions (along with one more in nearby Marshall). Here, you can marvel at giant renditions of a golf tee, a mailbox, and a swizzle spoon, among others. But even beyond the official attractions, Casey is home to other "big things," like antlers, a mousetrap, a spinning top, and many more. So, whether you're on your way to St. Louis or Indianapolis and want to see a variety of roadside monuments, or you're planning to spend a couple of days documenting every large item in the city, here's what to expect when visiting Casey.

Read more: Minnesota's Fun, Family-Friendly Amusement Park Is The Largest In The Upper Midwest

Sizing up the big things in the small town of Casey, Illinois

As you start witnessing the various large items in Casey, one question that may cross your mind is, "Why?" Why does one town have so many of the world's largest objects? Well, it all started with a tea shop called Whitling Whimsy Cafe. The owner, Jim Bolin, decided to make a roadside attraction to draw customers to the cafe and made the world's largest wind chime. Since he also ran a piping company, he had access to pipes for the chime, which was finished in 2011. As it drew more and more visitors, Bolin decided to keep going. So, even though the cafe no longer exists, the sculptures remain.

The world's largest wind chime is a great place to start your journey around Casey. The city offers a helpful, downloadable map from the Big Things Small Town website, named after Casey's official slogan, "Big Things in a Small Town." As you walk down Main Street, you'll also get to see the world's largest teeter-totter, rocking chair, barber pole, and mailbox. There are other various gigantic objects, too, like a big piggy bank, yardstick, cactus, corn on the cob, and more.

The Casey Welcome Center is also on Main Street, between 1st Street and Central Avenue, across from the world's largest commercial jigsaw puzzle. Although most of the giant attractions are clustered on or around Main Street, there are a few outliers to add to your itinerary, such as the world's largest golf tee at the Casey Community Club & Golf Course, or the oversized token coin in front of Casey State Bank off of Route 49. Overall, if you're trying to see everything, plan for a full day of driving, walking, and posing.

Adding Casey to your next road trip

Although Casey sits almost equidistant from both St. Louis and Indianapolis, the closest major travel hub also happens to be one of the most traveler-friendly airports in the U.S., Indianapolis International (IND). This airport is only 90 minutes east of Casey by car. And while Casey is great for roadside attractions, it only has two hotels within the city limits as of this writing: a Days Inn by Wyndham on the north side of town and the Eighteen-Ninety Sleepover hotel in the heart of downtown. As the name suggests, the building was originally constructed in 1890, so you get to sleep in a bit of Casey's history. There are also a few vacation rentals scattered throughout the area if you're looking for alternative options.

Beyond spending all day appreciating the massive structures, what else is there to do in Casey, Illinois? Well, if you're a fan of outdoor recreation, check out Fairview Park in the southeastern corner of town. Spanning about 40 acres, the park has a playground, a bike and skate park, multiple sports fields, a horse arena, and two fishing ponds. (If you want to cast a line, make sure you have a valid Illinois fishing license.) There's even an on-site campground if you prefer to sleep under the stars, though note that sites are first-come, first-served, so plan accordingly.

Finally, as you wander through town, take advantage of the delicious local restaurants. Where Whitling Whimsy Cafe once stood, you'll now find Crazy 8's Grill, a highly rated barbecue spot. You can also try Cilantros Grill & Cantina for Mexican favorites and to see the "Big Taco" statue outside. Then, keep your road trip going by visiting some of the five charming towns in Illinois for a romantic weekend getaway.

Ready to discover more hidden gems and expert travel tips? Subscribe to our free newsletter and add us as a preferred search source for access to the world's little-known destinations and expert travel tips.

Read the original article on PlanetWare.