Between LA & Santa Barbara Is A Laid-Back City With Outlet Shopping, Historic Planes, & Nearby Beaches

Aerial view of Camarillo, California Trekandshoot/Getty Images

While you may only know the big-name cities and towns of Southern California, there are a few lovely places that you may not have considered for a vacation. There is one you should visit that has great shopping, historic WWII planes that you can see and even ride in, and beaches only a short drive away. The city of Camarillo is around 44 miles southeast of the quiet beach getaway of Santa Barbara and around 55 miles west of Los Angeles, depending on where you're staying. This laid-back town has a ranching history (the town was named after a ranching family) and is surrounded by beautiful farm and mountain scenery, with lots of local events and unique things to do.

The city is also easy to navigate. There is public transit in Camarillo, including a bus and a trolley service that goes to the outlet mall. At the time of this writing, the fare is a mere $1 for the public and $0.50 for seniors, ADA-certified passengers, and veterans with ID. You're likely to find great weather, with average high temperatures between the mid-60s and high 70s Fahrenheit all year. Whether you're driving up for the day from LA, Malibu, or San Diego, visiting Camarillo Premium Outlets to score some deals, or looking for a quiet getaway close to the ocean, this is a city to put on your list.

Read more: The California Beaches Where You're Most Likely To Find Glowing Bioluminescence

Camarillo Premium Outlets, outdoor adventures, and nearby beaches

When you visit Camarillo, shopping should absolutely be on your list of things to do. The city features Camarillo Premium Outlets, which has around 160 stores to explore. You'll find stores like Kate Spade, Psycho Bunny, Versace, Under Armour, Vans, Nike Factory Store, True Religion, Ugg, Lucky Brand Outlet, Lululemon, and more. Check out the website before you go, as there are often deals and coupons. If you're hungry, there are plenty of places to eat, including Fatburger, Sbarro, Stir Fry 88, Cracker Barrel, Loru's Cafe, the ubiquitous Wetzel's Pretzels, and more spots on the way. There is also free parking, a kids' play area, and Wi-Fi.

There are some lovely trails in Camarillo. Close to town, you'll find the CSU Channel Islands Park Loop, which is an easy 2.3 miles with a small elevation gain. It passes through an area that once had a state hospital farm, and it's great for wildflower viewing. You can hit Underwood Family Farms to pick your own produce, including tangerines, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries, depending on the season. It's only a 10-minute drive from Camarillo, and you can also hit their decades-old farm market and visit their adorable animals, including goats and alpacas.

You can also drive around 13 miles to Port Hueneme Beach Park. You can pay by the hour or get an all-day permit and hang by the Pacific Ocean. There are picnic spots, restrooms, a snack bar, barbecue pits, sand volleyball, and a scenic pier. 'Olołkoy Beach Park is around 15 miles from town and was voted #1 Best Beach on the West Coast by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. It has public barbecue spots, jogging paths, a spot for kids to play, and a small parking fee.

Camarillo's Old Town, historic planes, and travel

One unique Camarillo attraction is the CAFSoCal – Official Commemorative Air Force SoCal Wing. This is a nonprofit organization that preserves WWII aircraft. You can book rides in some of the aircraft or visit the museum Thursday through Sunday. Many of the WWII aircraft in the museum are operational, and they're used for air shows. You can see volunteers working in the hangars, and admission is free, though donations are welcome. Some of the planes include the Grumman F8F-2 Bearcat, the Supermarine Spitfire MK XIV, and the Fairchild F-24R.

If you're looking for some unusual gifts, Green Goddess Boutique is a good location. They have jewelry, clothing, and vintage items. Zander's Game House is a fun place to shop for board games and gaming accessories, but you can also visit just to play a game. American Pie Records actually sells used records but also has a coffee shop, snacks, ice cream, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

One major airport near Camarillo is Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which is around 53 miles away. Los Angeles also features some of the best California tourist hot spots. However, if you want to fly into one with a brand-new terminal, Burbank Airport, aka Bob Hope Airport (BUR), is around 45 miles away. You can also fly into the smaller Santa Barbara Municipal Airport (SBA), which is 54 miles away, if you want to explore that pretty wine region. You may want to have a car to visit the surrounding areas. However, if you want to enjoy some beautiful scenery, you can take the Pacific Surfliner train, which stops right across from Camarillo Old Town. You can ride this train for 351 miles from San Diego all the way up to San Luis Obispo.

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Read the original article on PlanetWare.