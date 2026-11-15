George Russell walks past Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli in parc ferme in Austin.

George Russell faces a crossroads in his Formula 1 career, with the next 15 months potentially determining whether he follows Nico Rosberg’s path to a world title or Daniel Ricciardo’s route out his team. a

That’s the opinion of former F1 driver turned pundit Karun Chandhok after Russell was beaten to this year’s world title by his teammate Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell faces crucial decision over Mercedes future after Kimi Antonelli defeat

Although Russell entered the F1 2026 campaign as the pre-season favourite, it is Antonelli who clinched the world title when he took an unassailable lead in the Drivers’ standings at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Russell, meanwhile, is fighting to hold onto a top-three position in the championship.

It’s been a bruising campaign for Russell, who skipped the mandatory interviews in the media pen after Mexico, earning Mercedes a €5,000 fine.

“It kind of just got to the point in Mexico where I was like, ‘I need to just get out of here’, because it’s just been relentless what’s happened this year,” he admitted.

The big question now is how Russell comes back from the disappointment, and whether he can.

That, Chandhok says, could be the defining answer in the Briton’s Formula 1 career as Russell faces a crossroads with two options on the table.

He can mimic Rosberg’s F1 2016 fight-back against Lewis Hamilton that netted the German his sole world title. Or he can decide, as Ricciardo did in 2018, that he won’t win a title alongside Antonelli and leave Mercedes to join a rival team.

“So here’s an interesting one for George Russell,” the former F1 driver told Sky Sports F1, “and I’m fascinated to see what happens over the next 15 months between now and the end of next season.

“It can go one of two ways; either George Russell can do a Nico Rosberg and go from 2015 to 2016 and make a step up and take the fight for the world championship, and win the world championship in the following year, having been pretty beaten up this year.

“Or he could end up in a Daniel Ricciardo situation where, he was the established number one in the team, Ricciardo had this young pup Max Verstappen arrive, a generational talent in that Red Bull team, and in the end, he opted to leave.

“He thought, ‘You know what, I can’t beat this guy, so I’m going to go somewhere else and go for Renault’.

“So, you know, it could go one of two ways.

“Does he end up in that scenario where he suddenly realises over the next 15 months, ‘No, this is not happening for me. I can’t beat this kid in this team, and I’ve got to start thinking about something else’.

“So I think there’s two analogies there, and I’m interested to see which one he ends up following.”

Russell has claimed he has suffered 14 issues in 19 Grand Prix weekends, with that tally up to 15 in 20 after Mercedes’ balance issues in the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Chandhok reckons the driver’s confidence in his car has also played a part in Russell’s struggles as even when he’s quick, he’s not sure why.

“The biggest problem for George is he’s had this lack of confidence in the car, where every time he’s got in it, he’s not been able to really know whether he’s got a car that he’s going to be competitive in, or a car that he’s struggling for lap time performance and balance and grip and confidence.

“And it’s kind of the analogy that I could think of was: imagine you picked up a ballpoint pen, and sometimes you pick it up and you write with it, and he writes perfectly – as he had in Baku, as he had in Australia and Canada, where he was strong and fighting for victories and winning and stuff.

“Sometimes he’s picked it up, and it’s just a load of ink has come out, and it’s stained his trousers.

“So, and the thing is, every time he’s picked it up, he doesn’t know what’s going to happen. So, you’re not able to write with confidence under pressure that it’s going to flow out of the nib of the pen in a way that you can predict, and therefore your handwriting is all over the shop.”

The Sky pundit believes Russell and his engineers have a lot of work to do over the winter as the team prepares for the F1 2027 championship.

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“He needs to spend the winter, I think, really understanding and going back across the season and understanding the weekends where he was fast,” he continued.

“I think the weekends where he was struggling, like Miami, and you know we’ve had weekends where he was just behind Antonelli for pure pace, with no apparent reason. Austin as well.

“He’s got to have a clear understanding of what happened there in terms of why he was struggling with confidence, what the differences were in the setup, what the differences were in terms of the driving style, and also I think you have to understand what was working when he was fast.

“I think that’s the problem now. George is in a situation like in Mexico; he qualifies in the front row, and he’s like, ‘I have no idea how that happened. The rest of the weekend, I was all over the shop, but then suddenly I did a lap, and the lap was good, and I’m on the front row.

“He doesn’t really understand when he was fast, why he was fast, and therefore when he’s struggling he doesn’t really understand why that is. So I think in the intensity of the Grand Prix season now with 24 weekends, it’s hard to actually just pause and reflect and understand it.

“But I really think he and his group of engineers have got to do that. They’ve got to understand what went well this year, what went badly this year.”

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