Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton simply must outperform Charles Leclerc to be recognised as Ferrari number one. But, he is “not fast enough” and so is “causing” the flashpoints.

That is the blunt opinion expressed by six-time race winner Ralf Schumacher, who also made a comparison to his brother Michael Schumacher’s time at Ferrari, where he did receive clear number one driver status. Ralf’s comments counter the call from 1996 world champion Damon Hill for Hamilton to be made Ferrari’s No.1.

Lewis Hamilton told ‘simple’ route to Ferrari No.1 status

The tensions between Hamilton and Leclerc which erupted in Mexico City may have simmered down, but it has left behind a debate over whether the Scuderia needs a hierarchy and rules of engagement for its driver duo.

Former Ferrari racer Felipe Massa has suggested that “something is not right” within the team, and spoke of how in his time in red, the Maranello squad had its rules of engagement and general expectations crystal clear for the season get-go.

Hill meanwhile believes that Ferrari could resolve its driver squabbles by putting its support behind Hamilton.

He wrote on social media after the Mexican GP: “Here is where I stand on the Lewis v Charles debate: make Lewis #1 Ferrari driver.

“Sort it out. Make it clear. Ends all debate.

“Lewis will deliver for Ferrari. If they back him 100 per cent.”

Hill’s theory clashes with Ralf Schumacher’s.

To the German’s mind, Hamilton has a simple route available to wrestling No.1 status away from Leclerc and he is falling short of that mark.

“The problem is that he is simply not fast enough compared to Leclerc,” Ralf is widely quoted as having told Sky Germany.

“If he were clearly better than his teammate, like my brother [Michael] was back then, this discussion wouldn’t even exist. He is the one causing it.

“Always make sure you’re ahead! Be a second or half a second faster than Leclerc! Win every race or at least finish ahead of him! It’s that simple.”

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Ferrari sat down for crunch talks at the latest round in Brazil, where according to team principal Fred Vasseur, Hamilton and Leclerc were reminded that the team comes first.

Both drivers have spoken about the tensions from Mexico City being put in the past after those dicussions.

Importantly, Hamilton also pointed out that no demands had been made as part of the talks.

Ferrari is in prime position to secure second in the Constructors’ Championship with three rounds remaining. Both drivers also have a chance to deny Mercedes a clean sweep in F1 2026 by taking second in the Drivers’ standings, as George Russell battles for that spot after Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli won the title.

P2 is current held by Max Verstappen, who is 18 points ahead of Hamilton and 30 up on Leclerc.

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