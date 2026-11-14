Image: Aston Martin Aramco F1 team

Your latest roundup of the Formula 1 news has landed, as we take you for a past-paced look through Saturday’s headlines.

The eye-opening salary demand attached to Adrian Newey joining Red Bull back in the day has emerged, while a former Mercedes colleague of Michael Schumacher has made an honest admission to this publication about how the F1 icon changed perceptions. Felipe Massa has weighed in on Ferrari and there is still much, much more, so let’s get to it.

‘Obscene’ Adrian Newey salary demand emerges

Christian Horner has revealed how Red Bull was left shocked by Adrian Newey’s demand of £6million per year during negotiations to sign the F1 design legend from McLaren in 2005.

Horner claims that Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz described the demands, made by Newey’s then-wife, as “obscene” and “disgusting” before eventually agreeing to pay.

The Brit explained how these talks all played out.

Read more – ‘That’s obscene’ – Adrian Newey Red Bull salary demand revealed in Horner book claim

‘How wrong I was’ – Michael Schumacher surprised Mercedes insider

Former Mercedes engineer Jock Clear has denied that he initially refused to work with Michael Schumacher in 2010.

And he has admitted that his negative perception of Schumacher was “wrong” having “learned so much” from the seven-time world champion at Mercedes across 2011/12.

This admission came via an interview with PlanetF1.com in association with Champions Speakers.

Read more – ‘How wrong I was’ – How Michael Schumacher took Mercedes insider by surprise

‘Something not right’ at Ferrari

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa believes that the Scuderia is missing a clear set of rules on how it goes racing.

Following recent tensions between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, which have subsided, the Brazilian expressed his view that “something is not right” as he spoke of how Ferrari, in his time with the team, had its rules of engagement and general expectations crystal clear for the get-go.

Read more – ‘Something not right’ at Ferrari in telling Felipe Massa verdict

Mercedes lifts the lid on Brazilian GP investigation findings

Mercedes’ James Allison has expanded on the reason behind the balance issues that blighted both drivers during last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The German marque secured the Constructors’ Championship in Brazil, despite the race marking the first time in 2026 that neither driver finished in the podium places.

It turns out that Kimi Antonelli and George Russell had been “a little bit too enthusiastic” with the loud pedal on their intermediate tyres.

Read more – Mercedes reveals findings into Brazilian GP issues after W17 investigation

Mercedes on high alert over Max Verstappen threat

Max Verstappen stretched his run of podium finishes to eight races in Brazil, as he bids to secure the runner-up spot in the Drivers’ Championship.

Antonelli has pinpointed the Dutchman as the driver that he expects to pose the greatest threat to his hopes of retaining the Formula 1 title in 2027.

Read more – Max Verstappen resurgence puts Mercedes on high alert for F1 2027

Read next – George Russell points to Lewis Hamilton example in F1 2027 recovery bid