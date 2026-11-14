Mercedes endured a turbulent race in Brazil

Mercedes technical director James Allison has elaborated on the reason behind the balance issues that blighted both drivers during last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The German marque secured the Constructors’ Championship in Brazil, despite the race marking the first time in 2026 that neither driver finished in the podium places.

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Kimi Antonelli was leading as the track dried at Interlagos when he lost control of his car under braking at Turn 1 on Lap 20, with Russell having already ended up facing the wrong direction earlier in proceedings when he spun exiting the pit lane on slicks.

Antonelli was adamant there was a suspension problem with his car, even once he was told that it was related to tyre temperature, given his pace never recovered in the stint and he later slipped behind the Red Bulls after relinquishing the lead to Lando Norris.

However, Allison has highlighted that the recently-crowned champion was not alone in reporting difficulties, as Verstappen, who charged from 21st to second, also complained that his Red Bull suddenly became undriveable midway through the race.

“Many, many drivers in the pit lane were reporting it,” Allison cited on Mercedes’ Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show. “Max was particularly voluble on the topic.

“At the point where we got off the inters and onto the slicks, there’s still a lot of standing water around. And although you come out of the garage with the tyres in blankets and 70 degrees, you go through a puddle or two, and the surface temperature just vanishes.

“Then you really are fighting an uphill battle to try and persuade temperature back into those tyres. And for many, many laps you can really suffer like a dog and with both our drivers for different reasons, leaving the track early in their dry stint and getting their tyres stone cold.

“And in Kimi’s case, [he] also heavily flat-spotted [his tyres after the spin]. That just meant that putting the pace back into the tyre afterwards was very difficult. But once it was there, the pace was good – once the car was stable. Even nursing those flat spots, he (Antonelli) was at Norris’ pace. He just wasn’t at George’s pace with the tyres that were undamaged. So I think it was mostly to do with that.”

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That preceded another drop in pace in the closing stages when the rain returned, with both Antonelli and Russell voicing that their respective W17s were behaving strangely.

Russell revealed post-race that the team’s initial suspicion was that the Mercedes duo, who had pitted earlier than their rivals to discard the slicks, had pushed too hard on the intermediates when the track was not in an optimal state for the grooved rubber.

Following Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s vow that an investigation would be launched, Allison has corroborated that the drivers overheated their rear tyres early in the stint.

“Then later on, when on the second set of inters, when the rain came back, I think both guys were probably just a little bit too enthusiastic with their right foot, and the rear tyres took a bit of a beating in those laps where the track was still nearly dry enough for slicks, but with the rain falling heavier, we damaged them early,” he explained. “And at that point they’re finished.

“Because we were perfectly okay on the inters in the first stint when the track was wet enough for the inters.”

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