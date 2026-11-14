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Veteran Formula 1 journalist Jonathan McEvoy states that he has banned from the Formula 1 paddock for the final triple-header which brings F1 2026 to an end.

This has led to his publication, the Daily Mail, announcing that it will boycott Formula 1 in response to what it calls a ‘draconian’ ban. Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has weighed in on the situation.

Formula 1 journalist receives FIA paddock ban

McEvoy noted that his accreditation has been revoked for the remainder of the season, to be restarted from the start of 2027.

He has pointed the finger at Ferrari for this development, following a comment about Charles Leclerc in a column which he wrote, published between the Mexican and Brazilian GPs.

Leclerc had drawn the ire of teammate Lewis Hamilton after a first-lap incident between the Ferraris in Mexico City, a spat which the Brit carried over into Interlagos before a pivotal sit-down discussion which squashed the beef.

In a statement, an FIA spokesperson said: “As set out in the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship Guidelines, media accreditation is granted at the sole discretion of the FIA and may be revoked at any time without notice. The Guidelines state that the highest standards of fairness and professionalism are expected as a minimum requirement for media accreditation.”

The decision has sparked debate online among fellow journalists and fans.

It has now been confirmed by the Daily Mail that in response to McEvoy’s ban, the publication will not report on races or press conferences across the final three rounds of F1 2026 in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“This is an unprecedented and outrageous attack on the freedom of the press,” said the Daily Mail’s head of sport Chris Dean regarding McEvoy’s ban.

“We are in dangerous territory when the FIA react in such a heavy-handed way to some mild and fair criticism of one driver.

“Jonathan McEvoy is a fearless and first-rate journalist who takes readers behind the curtain of F1’s shiny exterior. The FIA should reinstate his accreditation immediately.”

In a statement to the publication, former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone expressed his shock over the McEvoy development.

“I don’t know why the FIA would ever do that,” the 96-year-old said.

“Apart from the fact I like Jon, he is doing a fantastic job.

“I look forward to reading what he’s writing. I don’t have to, it’s my choice to do that. I think it’s completely mad.”

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F1 2026 resumes next week with the Las Vegas Grand Prix. From there, the sport returns to the Middle East for the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, as the season comes to a close.

While Mercedes has secured the F1 2026 title double, second in the Drivers’ Championship remains up for grabs as George Russell bids to secure the Mercedes clean sweep.

His deficit to Max Verstappen, currently occupying that P2 slot, is 17 points.

Read next: ‘How wrong I was’ – How Michael Schumacher took Mercedes insider by surprise