Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history

Former Mercedes engineer Jock Clear has denied that he initially refused to work as Michael Schumacher’s race engineer in 2010.

And he has admitted that his negative perception of Schumacher was soon proven “wrong” having “learned so much” from the seven-time world champion at Mercedes across 2011/12.

Jock Clear: ‘How wrong I was’ about Michael Schumacher

The newly rebranded Mercedes team fielded an all-new lineup of Schumacher and Nico Rosberg for 2010 following the German manufacturer’s takeover of the title-winning Brawn GP squad of 2009.

Schumacher, who initially retired at the end of 2006, came out of retirement as Mercedes’ big-name signing for 2010 after the departures of newly crowned world champion Jenson Button and teammate Rubens Barrichello.

Clear served as Jacques Villeneuve’s race engineer during the Canadian’s tense title battle with Schumacher in 1997, which culminated in a collision at the season finale at Jerez.

Schumacher was disqualified from the 1997 championship after the clash with Villeneuve was judged to be deliberate, with the Williams driver securing his only world championship.

Having worked with Barrichello in 2009, Clear initially acted as Rosberg’s race engineer for 2010 before becoming Schumacher’s performance engineer from the following season.

He remained in place when Schumacher was replaced by Lewis Hamilton for 2013 before moving to Ferrari in 2015, leaving Maranello last year.

In an interview with PlanetF1.com in association with Champions Speakers, Clear insisted that he did not refuse to become Schumacher’s race engineer in 2010, but admitted that he did not have a high opinion of the German at that stage.

Clear went on to concede that Schumacher eventually proved him wrong, with the 2011 and 2012 campaigns “so enjoyable” alongside the seven-time world champion.

Asked if it is true that he refused to work with Schumacher initially, Clear said: “Well, not so much refused.

“But as we had changed both drivers from 2009 to 2010, Ross [Brawn] got myself and Shov [Andrew Shovlin, Button’s 2009 race engineer] together to discuss who looked after whom.

“My experience of Michael at that time was only what I had witnessed from the outside – how wrong I was!

“The 2011/12 seasons working with him were so enjoyable and I learned so much from him.”

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Clear’s latest comments come after he admitted to a “clash of styles” with Rosberg over the course of 2010, resulting in him moving across to Schumacher’s side of the Mercedes garage.

Reflecting on his relationship with Rosberg, Clear said: “With Nico, it was only really down to a clash of styles.

“Nico liked everything to be clinical and methodical. He was always very calm in the car, while I brought some of my rugby field adrenaline and energy.

“We remain good friends and still talk occasionally to discuss the races and drivers of today.”

Schumacher, who will turn 58 next January, has not been seen in public since he suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

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