It has been a grim season for Lawrence Stroll's Aston Martin.

It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest Formula 1 news headlines in our Friday roundup.

Lawrence Stroll is “at his wit’s end” over Aston Martin’s reliability woes, it has been claimed. Lewis Hamilton has been put on alert by a Charles Leclerc insider, and the date has been set for an important FIA court hearing involving Audi and Yuki Tsunoda. All of this and much more, so let’s get to it.

Lawrence Stroll does not know where to turn next

That is the claim made by former F1 driver turned Sky F1 commentator and pundit Martin Brundle, after speaking with the Aston Martin team owner.

The Silverstone’s squad reliability troubles continued in Brazil, as recurring battery problems forced Lance Stroll to retire from the race, that his 14th DNF of the season.

Where Aston Martin goes from here is the problem which Brundle says faces the team.

Read more – Lawrence Stroll ‘at wit’s end’ in new Brundle Aston Martin claim

Lewis Hamilton warned on Charles Leclerc mentality

Former Ferrari engineer Jock Clear has told PlanetF1.com that Leclerc “is not one to shirk a challenge” after his rivalry with Hamilton ignited at the recent Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton has cut a rejuvenated figure in F1 2026, but Clear believes that this will only inspire teammate Leclerc to “redouble his efforts and keep improving.”

Read more – Lewis Hamilton on alert as Charles Leclerc insider teases fierce response

FIA sets court hearing date for Audi appeal

The FIA has confirmed that an International Court of Appeal hearing into the Audi F1 team’s challenge against Yuki Tsunoda’s 10th-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix will take place in Paris on Wednesday November 25.

The date will fall between the Las Vegas and Qatar grands prix.

Audi had raised concerns over the application of the rules at Monza after Tsunoda, then standing in at Racing Bulls, triggered an extra formation lap.

Read more – FIA sets court hearing date in Audi F1 appeal against Yuki Tsunoda

Toto Wolff issues Mercedes future update in resignation quip

Toto Wolff has quipped that Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius has made him continue as Mercedes team principal after several recent offers to step down.

But with Mercedes back on top in both championships, the reality is that Wolff does not plan on calling it a day anytime soon.

He went on to explain the two key pieces of criteria which he continues to judge himself against in his continuation as team principal.

Read more – Toto Wolff drops Mercedes resignation quip amid F1 future update

Lewis Hamilton confirms remaining Ferrari F1 2026 key focus

Mercedes confirmed its return to the Constructors’ Championship summit in Brazil, simultaneously ending Ferrari’s mathematical hopes.

However, before the Scuderia turns its focus to 2027, Hamilton has stressed that securing second in this year’s championship must be the current focus.

The odds are overwhelmingly in Ferrari’s favour. Constructors’ Championship positions carry major prize money implications.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton reveals key Ferrari focus for remainder of F1 2026