Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean has declared that his single-seater racing career has most likely come to an end.

Without an IndyCar drive coming his way for 2027, the 10-time Formula 1 podium finisher has reached a place mentally where he is happy to bid farewell to this form of competition and focus on endurance racing.

Romain Grosjean ready to accept end of single-seater career

Following his Haas and Formula 1 departure, Grosjean has spent the last six seasons in IndyCar, five of those in spells with Dale Coyne Racing, Andretti and Juncos Hollinger Racing, plus a year as Prema reserve in 2025.

He has scored seven podium results in the category, but has not secured a seat for 2027.

For the Frenchman, this marks the start of a new career chapter in going fully down the endurance racing route.

Grosjean has, in recent years, dovetailed his IndyCar work with endurance racing at select IMSA rounds. He made his return to Le Mans in 2024.

“The reality is, this is probably the end for me with single-seaters,” Grosjean told RACER.

“Endurance racing will be my priority just because the busy lifestyle is a lot.

“And this year was tough, I’m not going to lie. I had a few amazing moments. I got the chance to lead the Indy 500. I finished in the top 10. I ran in the top five for most of the last 60 laps. Amazing! I got a podium in Markham, which was incredible with my ‘tractor.’

“But then we go to Milwaukee and Laguna Seca, and (at) Laguna Seca, I qualified dead last, almost. I know it’s one of my fastest tracks, so I’m like, ‘I don’t want that anymore.’ I’ve had enough of those moments where you just don’t have the tools to play.

“So yeah, that’s why I think single-seaters, it’s over, and endurance racing, sharing more with people on the human side, and having fun and winning races, that’s it for me.”

Grosjean added that this transition is a “natural” one to his mind, the 40-year-old having “given so much to that world” and “it feels like it’s time to do something else.”

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Grosjean made his Formula 1 debut back in 2009 with Renault, seeing out the season after stepping up from test driver to racer as the replacement to Nelson Piquet Jr, who departed in the wake of the Crashgate scandal revelation.

In 2012, Grosjean returned to the grid with ‘Team Enstone’, at this point known as Lotus. It was with the team that he claimed all 10 of his F1 podiums.

A four-season stint with Haas followed, bringing his F1 career to a conclusion. Grosjean’s final race was the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he thankfully escaped his horrifying fireball crash with only minor burns.

He took part in a Haas test at Mugello in September 2025.

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