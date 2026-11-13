Red Bull has confirmed that David Coulthard will be partnered by F1 Academy champion Alisha Palmowski at the Race of Champions, while also announcing the future of the female racing star.

Palmowski will follow Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and numerous other global motorsport stars in contesting the Race of Champions.

Alisha Palmowski future confirmed

Palmowski was the dominant force in F1 Academy this season, winning the title at the Circuit of the Americas with a round to spare. The 20-year-old follows in the footsteps of Marta Garcia, Abbi Pulling and Doriane Pin.

Following her success, Red Bull has been quick to announce what her 2027 season will look like, with Palmoswski set to join the Red Bull Junior Team after two years in F1 Academy.

The Briton will make the step up to the Formula Regional European Championship, the series in which Kimi Antonelli really made his name before moving to F2, with Red Bull and F1 Academy partnering to provide her with a fully-funded seat with the Rodin team.

The season will see her race at 10 current or former grand prix venues, including Silverstone, Spa, and Monza, providing vital experience as Palmowski looks to climb further up the ladder.

“I’m so excited to continue my journey with Red Bull,” said Palmowski.

“I joined this family just under two years ago as a young girl with dreams of making them come true. Winning the title in Austin, with my family there and so many people from Red Bull, was surreal, and it’s a weekend I’ll never forget.

“I’ve developed so much as a driver and as a person over the last two seasons, and the support I’ve received from Campos Racing, Red Bull and F1 ACADEMY has been incredible. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get here, and I know there’s still a lot more to do, but having Red Bull’s belief behind me makes the journey clearer.

“Next season brings a new series, a new team and a fresh opportunity to test myself. Moving up the single-seater ladder has always been the goal, and I’m incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to race in Formula Regional with Rodin Motorsport. I can’t wait to get going.”

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Prior to getting started with her FREC campaign, Palmowski will become the latest in a long line of Red Bull drivers to partake in the annual Race of Champions event, which takes place in New Zealand in January.

She will partner 13-time F1 winner Coulthard, as the Team GB line-up, although the pair will also compete as individuals when the team element concludes.

“What a journey it’s been for Alisha,” said F1 Academy managing director, Susie Wolff.

“From joining us as a Wild Card Driver in 2024 to becoming F1 ACADEMY Champion just two years later, she has grabbed this opportunity with both hands. Not only has she proven herself a worthy Champion, but she has also demonstrated to Red Bull Racing that she warrants their continued support and a place in their Junior Programme.

“Helping our Champions take the next step in their development is a part of our mission at F1 ACADEMY. We want to see them continue to progress and have the opportunities and support they need to climb further up the motorsport ladder.

“We are all proud of Alisha, not only for what she has achieved on track, but also for the character, determination and integrity she has shown off it. She is a fantastic role model for the next generation, and everyone at F1 ACADEMY will be cheering her on from afar as she takes on this next challenge.”

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