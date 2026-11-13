Toto Wolff has no plans to step aside as Mercedes team boss

Toto Wolff has quipped that Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius has made him continue as Mercedes team principal after several recent offers to step down.

But with Mercedes back on top in both championships, the reality is that Wolff does not plan on calling it a day anytime soon.

Toto Wolff to carry on as Mercedes boss

A co-owner of Mercedes’ Formula 1 squad as well as team principal, Wolff has cemented his status among the all-time greats in his field.

After record-breaking dominance between 2014 and 2021, the Silver Arrows has begun a new era of F1 glory as Kimi Antonelli became the new and youngest world champion in history earlier this month, while the F1 2026 Constructors’ title is also in the bag.

Despite the impressive trophy cabinet already assembled, Wolff will carry on.

“Yes. Ola’s forcing me to,” the Austrian quipped to German publication Bild.

“I’ve offered to step down several times over the last few years, but he’s always said: ‘You’re carrying on.’”

Following the Mexican Grand Prix, where Antonelli secured the title, Wolff had been quizzed on whether the young Italian beginning his journey into F1 stardom encourages him to keep going.

He gave his two sets of criteria for that decision.

“I’m reflecting every day and saying, ‘Am I contributing to the team’s development in the good and the bad?’ That’s the first question I ask myself.

“If I feel that it’s not as good, or there’s someone that could do it better, I would be the first one to say, ‘I’m doing a step to the side. I’m going to be executive chairman and tell everyone how they should do it better.’

“But the second question is: Do I enjoy doing what I do? And it’s not every day, waking up with a dead leg and not knowing where you are. But all of us are truly blessed in being able to do what we do.

“So the answer is: I feel that my job in the future will be maybe very different.

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“I think that dinosaurs of team principals, and I’ve slowly started to feel a little bit like them, it was different structures. It was one guy representing the team, doing the key accounting with the sponsors, being involved in the racing, having the relationships in political with the FIA or FOM, the other teams.

“I think very much the future of this team, a few years down the line, is going to be split roles.

“But that’s not something that is on my mind now. I want to continue in my role and I have great support. You know, bringing Bradley [Lord, deputy team principal] up, who is taking so many things off me that previously annoyed me or that were a lot of work. He’s much more diligent than me and structured.

“But no plan to call it a day.”

Mercedes can complete an F1 2026 clean sweep if George Russell ensures a one-two finish in the Drivers’ Championship. With three rounds to go, he is one position and 17 points behind Max Verstappen, who occupies that P2 spot.

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