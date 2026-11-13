Carlos Sainz makes Ferrari comparison amid mounting Williams frustration

Carlos Sainz has been frustratd by Williams' struggles in 2026

Carlos Sainz believes he is potentially a better driver now than he was during his spell with Ferrari, but without the machinery to prove it amid Williams’ regression in 2026.

Following a promising 2025, which comprised a return to the podium and fifth in the Constructors’ Championship, Williams harboured high hopes heading into this season.

F1 2026 Carlos Sainz better than 2024

But despite being the earliest team on the grid to publicly disclose that it had pivoted attention to Formula 1’s new regulations, Williams has endured a wretched campaign. With three races remaining, the Grove-based squad languishes a disappointing ninth in the standings with 12 points, the lowest return among the Mercedes-powered sides.

Williams’ plight down the pecking order in his sophomore season with the team has been even more agonising for Sainz, given the Spaniard’s conviction that he is a more well-rounded driver than the one who logged two victories in his last year with Ferrari.

“I can only tell you from my position [it] is a very frustrating position to be in,” Sainz said during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend. “You need to think two years ago I was winning here in Mexico to probably on Saturday I’ll be starting 17th on the grid. And I’m the same driver. If anything, I’m better than the one I was in 2024.

“So I can only tell you it’s extremely frustrating. It is sometimes very difficult to accept, but we all have the discipline that when, or at least when the visor goes down, even if I can achieve a P16 or 17, I’m not going to put myself in a stupid situation.”

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Sainz has admitted that his time racing towards the rear has given him a newfound appreciation for the added complexities associated with driving for a backmarker team.

“Even the blue flags, everything, it’s a lot more difficult to handle than what you see on TV, and maybe even when I was leading the race here in Mexico, and complaining about blue flags, which I was, and what I could appreciate now that I’ve been in both ends of the field,” he continued. “I tell you that is something that I’ve learned this year.

“Unfortunately, I would have never liked to learn this, but it is something that I’ve had to go through this year. I’m definitely not enjoying [it], and I’m going to try and make sure I’m never in this position again.”

Williams recorded another point-less outing in Brazil, despite changeable conditions enabling Sainz’s teammate, Alex Albon, to progress to Q3 and start inside the top 10.

Sainz, who trailed home two laps down in 19th place, took some minor solace from experimenting with a set-up direction that improved the competitiveness of his FW48.

“During that race, I honestly had such a tricky first stint that I tried a few things on the tools and the front wing, and suddenly the last stint I was so much more competitive that makes me think I found something interesting to look into,” he said.

“At the same time, Friday practice we were playing a bit with set-up, but we didn’t find anything big.”

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