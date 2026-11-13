Mercedes driver George Russell

The future for George Russell is playing the role of Rubens Barrichello to Mercedes’ latest world champion, Kimi Antonelli.

That is the blunt opinion of Ralf Schumacher, brother of Michael Schumacher, who enjoyed much of his Ferrari success with Barrichello on the other side of the garage.

George Russell seen in Kimi Antonelli ‘Barrichello’ role

The Brit entered F1 2026 as the title favourite for many. Mercedes indeed supplied the necessary machinery, but it is Antonelli who used the W17 to storm to title glory.

Russell sits third in the Drivers’ standings with three rounds remaining, looking to overturn a 17-point deficit on Max Verstappen and ensure a one-two finish in the championship for his team.

Speaking on Sky Germany’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher, a six-time grand prix winner, advised the Mercedes driver to “look at yourself in the mirror” and think about what he himself could have done better in 2026, as he bids to reset and refocus.

“Was it really just bad luck all the time, or was it bad luck that could have been avoided?” Schumacher adds.

Russell has suffered no shortage of misfortune along the way to that disappointing title defeat.

His qualifying setback in China, DNFs in Canada and Malaysia, and repeated deployment complaints with the Mercedes power unit served as painful examples.

Nonetheless, Antonelli also encountered reliability roadblocks of his own, as a likely win at Silverstone evaporated, while a P2 in Barcelona was also lost.

Regardless, Schumacher has Russell’s future position at Mercedes clear in his mind.

“In my view, George Russell will be to Kimi Antonelli what Barrichello was. I have absolutely no doubt about that.”

The Brazilian spent six seasons as Ferrari teammate to Schumacher. In that time, the German won all five of his championships with the Maranello squad, while the pairing produced five Constructors’ titles for Ferrari in the same period between 2000-04.

On that note, Schumacher was pressed on whether he sees Russell as a true rival to Antonelli still.

“No, the die is cast,” he claims. “The only way that could change now is if, for some reason, Kimi Antonelli can’t get to grips with the car – with the new package.”

There were fresh frustrations for Russell last time out in Brazil, as an order to abort his lap in Q3, before the rain intensified, triggered a spiky radio message. He felt that the fastest time was within reach without that order.

Data analysis from our resident expert Uros Radovanovic added serious weight to his claim.

The 28-year-old then lost significant time on race day after a spin at pit exit upon swapping from intermediate to dry tyres.

“It’s embarrassing,” said Schumacher of those Russell incidents, “but that’s exactly why you should avoid performances like the one he put in on Saturday at all costs.

“He’s simply being badly advised. The frustration runs deep. You can tell that from the way he’s behaving.”

However, it is important to note that Russell recovered to finish fourth, ahead of his teammate.

Schumacher’s pessimism is not shared by Toto Wolff, Russell’s Mercedes team boss.

“First of all, it’s George’s championship today,” said the Austrian post-Brazilian GP. “It’s the constructor championship, and he’s part of that team.

“And I’m really happy that he can cherish this moment because we owe it to him. He had it so tough at times, and yesterday [Brazil qualifying] was a good example.

“He was absolutely dominating the wet qualifying. He should have been on pole easily, and then this last lap took away his pole position.

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“Now we have three races to go. We’re going to go full blast, and he will recover, I have no doubt about that, for next year.

“All the very best sports people have gone through difficult periods, and that’s going to be part of his continued development.”

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