F1 smashes record with $1 billion announcement

Formula 1 posted a record Q3 result with more than $1 billion in revenue

Formula One Management generated Liberty Media more than $1.1 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2026.

It marked the strongest third quarter for Formula 1’s commercial rights holders, with revenue up $246 million on the same period last year ($869 million).

Liberty Media posts $1.1 billion in F1 revenue

Liberty Media revealed record third-quarter revenues for Formula 1 with income of $1.115 billion for the three months to the end of September, the first time the revenue for the quarter has topped the $1 billion mark.

Of that, teams received $422 million, up from $341 million through the same period of 2025.

It brings total prize money payments to $1.51 billion thus far, with Liberty on course to top $4 billion for the full year.

That marks a significant result after a difficult second quarter, when revenue dropped by $462 million compared with the previous year.

Part of that growth is a result of one additional event in the quarter, however that does not include the rescheduled (and relocated) Bahrain Grand Prix, ultimately held at Sepang in Malaysia, which will fall into the final quarter’s financial results.

Despite hosting two fewer races than in 2025, revenue through the opening nine months of the year is almost identical: $2.498bn last year versus $2.496bn this year.

Forecasts currently put annual revenue on course to surpass $4 billion for the first time. However, that figure could be impacted should the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix be cancelled.

While the intent remains for the two Middle East events to go ahead as scheduled, the threat of a last-minute cancellation lingers as tensions in the region remain high.

Imola remains on standby should the situation deteriorate sufficiently, with the Italian venue being prepared as an ‘oven-ready’ replacement.

That call comes with an estimated revenue hit of $150 million and would see Liberty Media’s income from F1 drop to broadly on par with 2025 levels ($3.87bn).

More on F1 financials

F1 prepares Imola finale as Qatar and Abu Dhabi hang in the balance

Liberty Media records significant F1 income drop as cancellations hit

“We are nearing the end of another extraordinary season, which has seen Kimi Antonelli, F1’s youngest ever champion, crowned and the sport has never been stronger. Every race this season has sold out, with more than half setting attendance records and our digital impressions and audiences continue to grow,” said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO.

“We are finding new avenues to expand our sport’s global reach, including a landmark ten-year agreement to return to Africa with a future race in Rwanda. We will soon race on every inhabited continent.

“Looking ahead to 2027, we’re excited to kick off the year in Milan with the return of F1 Live in an expanded three-day immersive spectacle and are thrilled to bring the Sprint race format to ten races as we build on our sport’s incredible trajectory.”

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