Rafael Camara opens up on ‘abnormal’ Haas F1 debut

Rafael Camara will make his F1 debut with Haas in Brazil.

Rafael Camara is relishing the chance to make his Formula 1 bow in this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, despite admitting his preparations for it have been “abnormal”.

Camara will embark on his F1 debut on home soil at Interlagos with Haas in place of Esteban Ocon, who will not return to his seat after his mid-weekend axing in Mexico.

Rafael Camara reacts to Haas F1 call-up

Last month, Camara was announced as Ocon’s replacement for F1 2027, but the Frenchman’s premature departure from the team has accelerated the switch.

“Yeah, obviously very happy,” Camara expressed. “It’s been very nice to be here and just really trying to enjoy the moment.

“There will be a lot of things going on this weekend, but I think I’m just really looking forward to [getting to] drive and to get in the car to just enjoy [the moment].

“I think I would never expect to do a first race here in Brazil in Formula 1.”

Camara has conducted several private outings in F1 machinery, both with parent side Ferrari and Haas, but the 21-year-old has never participated in a Grand Prix weekend.

“I mean, [my] preparation was not the normal one,” the Brazilian acknowledged. “I was already here in Brazil when I got the news.

“I did a bit with Ferrari to prepare [for] the FP1 and to do a bit of track [work] as I [have] never been really here before.

“But yeah, I think it’s been okay. You have three sessions – FP1, FP2, and FP3 – so there’s a good time to understand things, to adapt, and learn to make sure that you’re in a comfortable place for quali[fying].”

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But while he is anticipating a challenging weekend as he gets to grips with Haas’ 2026 machine, Camara has insisted that it is an opportunity that he still wants to embrace.

“I think definitely it will be not an easy weekend,” he acknowledged.

“I think will be a lot of things to learn and to adapt.

“I can give you a bit more information after FP1, but I think it will be a weekend that I’m just trying to really focus on things that I can control, focus on my job, and really just trying to grow in the weekend.

“So it’s true that I’ll be racing here in Brazil, and it will be a lot of fun, be a lot of things going on. But I think I just really see that more as a positive thing, so I can have more energy of pushing more and make sure that I’m doing everything that I can to do a good weekend. And then, obviously, I don’t want to create a lot of expectations, but just I just want to finish the weekend happy with myself.”

When asked whether he has a goal in mind heading into the weekend, Camara, who will become the 34th different Brazilian to compete in an F1 Grand Prix, responded: “Yeah, I think in the end, just really trying to learn as much as I can this weekend.

“Obviously, [it] will be the first time with the car, so there’s a lot of things to understand. So yeah, I think just try to enjoy and make the most of the situation.”

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