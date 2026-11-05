Valtteri Bottas reveals key Cadillac detail amid F1 2027 uncertainty

Valtteri Bottas has explained why he believes his Cadillac future remains secure, despite the speculation surrounding his seat for 2027.

Valtteri Bottas has revealed that any driver changes at Cadillac need to be approved by the board, and why he’s confident he’ll stay for F1 2027.

The Finn’s seat has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, due to the perception of a big performance gap between himself and Sergio Perez in the other Cadillac.

Valtteri Bottas addresses Cadillac F1 seat uncertainty for 2027

The seat currently occupied by Bottas has come under pressure recently, although PlanetF1.com’s understanding of the situation is that the American team still favours retaining the Finn for next season.

Other options include American driver Colton Herta, with the F2 racer said to be the leading candidate as Cadillac has given him the required FP1 appearances to earn the points needed to acquire FIA Super Licence eligibility, after a poor year in Formula 2 stymied his chances.

Another option is Mercedes’ reserve driver Frederick Vesti, who declared his interest in the cockpit after he finished third in FP1 in last week’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Bottas spoke about the speculation when he sat down with the media at Interlagos on Thursday, saying that he still believes everything is aligned for him to continue.

“I’ve been quite surprised about the amount of noise on that because I know what my situation is, and yeah, all I’ve heard is that the team has been happy with what I’m doing,” he said.

“But, at the same time, we know how this sport works, and especially now, everyone wants to be in Formula 1, and, if somebody sees an opportunity somewhere, they’re gonna try and go for it, one way or the other.

“But yeah, the way our team is structured and the way decisions are made for the future, everything needs to be approved by the board. And I believe that meeting is still yet to happen.

“I’ve been convinced nothing has changed. So that’s where we are.”

Valtteri Bottas explains why he expects to keep the Cadillac seat

The scrutiny has come by way of Bottas being consistently outpaced by Sergio Perez, particularly in the latter half of the season.

But the Finn pointed to how he believes he has not been given the car with which he can bring out his best performances, saying that “most of the time” he’s managing issues, rather than delivering to his full potential.

“The team knows what they can get out of me if everything works well, and I feel the car with confidence,” he said.

“I think they know that if they can give me a car, then I can deliver it.

“But so far, they haven’t really given me a car that I can do much. So that’s where we are. Honestly, that was always what I expected here because I came here to try to improve things in the future, for problem-solving, and different mindsets.

“Definitely not a mindset to fight for my seat. That hasn’t been in my head at all this year. It’s been all about trying to get things better, and hopefully then have a much stronger car next year.”

With Cadillac having opted for experience, rather than risk, with its 2026 driver line-up by hiring two veteran drivers boasting ample experience from top-running teams, Bottas said the experience he brings, and the safety net that that imbues, is why he believes it would be “very odd” if the reference point suddenly turned to one of outright performance.

“That’s why I don’t think anything is going to change in my situation; that was kind of always the deal, and, all season, I’ve been really following instructions, and sometimes it has been very clear to just try and get the car over the finish line,” he said.

“But, of course, there are always people who look from the outside. They may not understand the big picture, and then you get the criticism, which is normal in the sport.

“But the main thing is we know where we are. I know what my job is, and if they want something further from me, then I’m sure they will tell me.”

Asked if he and Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss have spoken recently, he said, “We’ve been in touch regularly. The last time I spoke with him was after the race in Mexico, and the latest message I’ve got is that they’re not looking to change anything. Just that things still need to be confirmed by the board. That’s it.

“I think it’s pretty clear we have bigger problems to solve than the drivers at the moment. I think Mexico would be a good example.”

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Valtteri Bottas discusses Cadillac’s Mexico GP reliability problems

Bottas’ words come just a few days after a terrifying incident in the Mexico City Grand Prix, in which a suspension failure pitched the Finn off the road.

As a passenger, he slammed backwards into the barriers and, after climbing out of the car under his own power, was taken to the Medical Centre for precautionary checks.

Team boss Marcin Budkowski has shared some insight into the causes of the failure, while Bottas said the incident is indicative of the approach he’s had to take on many occasions this year: that of management, rather than speed.

“It’s never nice to DNF,” he said.

“There have been too many of those this year, and that’s always an opportunity lost. But at least everyone can see what we’re dealing with.

“We’re dealing with many issues and many DNFs, and also, for some reason, my car was running hotter in Mexico, so it meant I had to do more management, more lift and coast.

“And even though I did, we still had a failure, so it’s not so straightforward in terms of judging the performance this year.

“I think the people who know, they know. That’s what I feel like, and I put good support on that side.”

Revealing that he’d picked up a massive bruise from the crash, Bottas revealed how the failure stems from temperature management and cooling – an area that has been a big weakness for Cadillac’s reliability this year.

“The main thing is we understand why we did have certain limits when it comes to temperatures, but we’ve had to review those, so we could really locate exactly what actually broke and why,” he said.

“We’ve had to revert some parts to older specs, and also we’ve had to revert the limits on temperatures that we can run on those.

“The heat from the brakes has got to go somewhere, and at the moment, part of it is going to the wishbones.

“It’s just the wishbone mounts, and we’ve lowered the limits, which shouldn’t be an issue here. So we understand that we’re just running too long a time in the red zone.

“We thought it was safe, but we never tested by running it so long at that temperature.”

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