Haas plan revealed following Esteban Ocon axe

Haas feels 'strange' without Esteban Ocon says Oliver Bearman.

Oliver Bearman has explained why Esteban Ocon’s sudden departure will not change his approach at Haas, despite admitting that it is “strange” without his ex-teammate.

Haas announced earlier this week that Ocon will not complete the remainder of the campaign after he was stood down midway through the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Haas feels ‘strange’ after Esteban Ocon sacking

Ryo Hirakawa deputised at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, scoring a point in the process, but Rafael Camara, who will race for Haas next year, will make an earlier-than-envisaged debut in Formula 1 with the team on home soil this weekend in Brazil.

Bearman is no stranger to the challenge awaiting Camara, having made three stand-in appearances himself during 2024, one with Ferrari and two with Haas – including at Interlagos.

“Yeah, I’m collecting them,” Bearman, who is expected to sign a new deal with Haas to partner Camara in 2027, quipped regarding his latest change in teammate.

“I’ve actually had a lot of teammates. I saw the stat because obviously I subbed in in my first year as well. But no, it’s nice. It’s nice for Rafa to get his debut at his home race. I think that’s something pretty special. And like you said, a preview for next year.

“So I’m excited for him. It’s going to be a tough weekend with the weather for sure.

“Actually, it reminds me of when I also got caught in here. It was funny because last week I had a reminder of my first ever F1 weekend (with Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix), which was getting the call in FP3, and then one of my first ever ones was also here when I got the call, and the weather was just crazy, but I think that can hopefully be an opportunity for us [to achieve a good result].”

As well as getting a head start on 2027, Bearman has outlined that the pair’s target will be to protect Haas’ slim four-point lead over Audi in the Constructors’ Championship.

When asked whether he is expecting Camara to lean on him this weekend, Bearman answered: “Yeah, I think so, like you do in any situation when you’re the one with less experience, of course. So I’ll be trying to help him out as much as possible.

“Our target for the weekend and for the remaining weekends of the season are to beat Audi and not lose any more points to them.

“Obviously, last week was a really tough situation where we lost points to Audi on a weekend that we shouldn’t have, given that we had the pace not to.

“And funnily enough, I got taken out by an Audi driver. So obviously, that wasn’t the reason why. But yeah, it was a tough weekend because I can kind of stomach it when we’re slower than them and they score points; that’s just that we haven’t done a good enough job.

“But in Mexico, we were strong. In Mexico, we were in position to score points, in position to beat them fair and square, and we didn’t.

“So now we really need a bit more luck on our side and to continue to be fast.”

More on Haas and Rafael Camara

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Despite being the same age as Camara, Bearman, now coming to the end of his sophomore season, has accumulated considerably more experience in F1 machinery.

But the Briton has claimed that Ocon’s premature exit would have little bearing on his position, given he was alreade working towards developing into a team leader at Haas.

“I wouldn’t say much has changed,” he expressed. “I’m still not the oldest driver in the team by just a few days now, but yeah, definitely the more experienced one.

“But I don’t think my mindset has changed, to be honest, because since the start of the year, I kind of was looking to move into a role of leading the team because I knew that in the longer term that would be how I become successful and how I move up in Formula 1. So no, I wouldn’t say that much has changed in that regard.

“Yeah, of course it’s strange not having Esteban here, and it’s obviously a challenging situation for everybody, and I really, really feel for him. I really do feel for him.

“But of course, the situation is complicated, and things have changed. I just hope that it doesn’t cause disruption. At least last week, I wouldn’t say that it caused any disruption at all. So, if anything is the positive now that we have Rafa in the car for these events and that is also preparing us as a team for next year.”

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