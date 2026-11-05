Liam Lawson concedes uncertain F1 future ‘takes away’ from strong results

Liam Lawson has conceded that the continued uncertainty around his F1 future ‘takes away’ from some of his recent positive results.

Lawson has been comfortably the strongest and most consistent midfield performer in the 2026 F1 season.

Liam Lawson makes confession over uncertain F1 future

Lawson is approaching the end of his second complete season in F1, with the impressive campaign marking him out as the strongest driver outside of the top four teams.

In ninth place on 83 points, the New Zealander is far closer to Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar ahead [103 points] than he is to Pierre Gasly behind [42 points].

In almost any other scenario, Lawson would have been locked in for another campaign with Racing Bulls already. But, having struggled with Red Bull last year, the writing could be on the wall for his F1 career.

Asked how difficult it is to enjoy moments like last weekend’s success in Mexico when he went from the pits to seventh place, Lawson said: “It is hard because I think obviously you want to enjoy the good results as much as possible.

“And for us, you know, technically we’d had a great race. It was a very, very hard weekend. Qualifying, again, had a great qualifying, and then we obviously had the penalty when we have a race like that.

“It takes away from some of that emotion when the rest at the moment is obviously so sort of undecided about my future.

“Obviously, it’s just that with all that in the back of your mind, it definitely takes away from some of the results that we’ve been having recently.”

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The complication for Lawson is that Red Bull’s famous production line of F1 talent appears to be ramping up once more, with F2 driver Nikola Tsolov his competition for the Racing Bulls drive.

With no other options seeming to be available for a 2027 race seat, Lawson is very much in an all-or-nothing situation with the junior Red Bull team.

Pressed on whether his on-track demeanour had changed as a result of his current situation, Lawson said: “I mean, Mexico was probably a specific weekend; it was hard.

“To be honest, today I feel alright. Like overall, coming into this weekend, I’m excited about racing here. It’s a track I like racing at.

“So I think Mexico was just a specific; every day was just a hard day with sort of everything that was happening. And I think even though the race was great, I probably hadn’t quite got over the things that had happened over that weekend.

“So to be honest, no, I feel a lot better now coming into those weekends. I know as well that I feel like it’s not really much else I can do at moments in this car.

“We’re having a great season. Personally, I’m having a great season, and the team is having a great season. We’re in a position that we’ve never been in before. It’s obviously not anywhere near over, but we’re trying to maintain that gap.

“And at the moment, outside of Mexico, I feel like a lot of the races I’ve been having recently have been really enjoyable as well, and some of the sort of more enjoyable races that I’ve had in a Formula 1 car.”

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