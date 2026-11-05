Pierre Gasly demands FIA penalty consistency after Mexico GP sanction

Pierre Gasly believes his Mexico City Grand Prix penalty was a fair cop, but has called on the FIA stewards to use this as a baseline for consistent decisions in the future.

Gasly dropped out of the points with a post-race penalty for failing to slow sufficiently for double-waved yellow flags.

Pierre Gasly takes ‘full responsibility’ for Mexico GP penalty

Gasly found himself in hot water in Mexico after a late-race incident involving Arvid Lindblad and Oscar Piastri saw the former crash into the barriers, causing yellow flags to fly before the safety car was deployed.

The first two drivers on the scene were Franco Colapinto and his Alpine teammate, Gasly.

Both were deemed not to have slowed enough through the affected zone, but as only single yellows were being waved for Colapinto, he escaped with a 10-second penalty, while Gasly took a stop-go penalty – converted to a 30-second time sanction – with both dropping out of the points.

Despite the draconian nature of the penalty, Gasly has no problem with the ruling, saying: “I’ve always pushed myself to be strict on these yellow flags because it’s safety-related, so that’s why I’m not gonna even argue the penalty because in that situation it was really safe.

“Lindblad’s car was completely to the right. I could see where it was. But nonetheless, if you have a yellow flag in Monaco, in Vegas, these types of tracks, we should always slow down, and that’s why, to me, I was wrong, and there is no arguing about it.

“But the question of consistency, I think, to me, it’s quite clear what needs to be done and what I haven’t done. Now we’ve got a good example of what’s not tolerated in a race condition, and I just expect the same for any other driver going forward.”

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Explaining how the incident had unfolded from his cockpit, Gasly added: “Ultimately, I didn’t slow down enough, so you know, I take full responsibility for the penalty.

“I think the circumstances of it wasn’t very easy because the crash happened right in front of us. So I think the double yellow was right as I was at the apex of T1, and I didn’t really go back on throttle, which made me slow down, and obviously, to me, took some actions.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the stewards to be comfortable with it. So yeah, not great. And then after that, I think there was a panel in turn three which showed green, yellow, green, yellow. So the panel didn’t quite work. It was not very straightforward, but at the end of the day, just annoying that it cost us points to the team.”

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