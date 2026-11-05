Spy shot reveals major Red Bull and Max Verstappen change for 2027

Max Verstappen and Red Bull look set for a change in F1 2027.

A leaked image of Max Verstappen wearing Red Bull team wear with Adidas branding has renewed rumours that the two parties will embark on a partnership from 2027.

Castore has served as Red Bull’s official apparel supplier in Formula 1 since 2023, but reports have suggested that the collaboration will not continue beyond the 2026 season.

Max Verstappen spotted in Adidas-Red Bull team wear

Now there appears to be credence to such claims, with an image surfacing that shows Verstappen sporting a shirt with the Red Bull logo and Adidas’ distinctive three stripes.

The German sportswear brand returned to F1 with Mercedes last season and has since doubled its presence in the sport through a partnership with newcomers Audi in 2026.

But along with the two German marques, Adidas looks to have struck a deal with Red Bull, which is speculated to be worth $27 million a year over the next three seasons.

A potential link-up would be a major boost to Adidas, given Verstappen’s status as one of the most globally recognised sportspeople.

Despite rumours that he could opt to move elsewhere amid Red Bull’s sluggish start to the new regulations, the Dutchman has penned a new long-term deal with the team.

Verstappen will continue alongside Isack Hadjar, who has done enough in his debut campaign with the Milton Keynes-based squad to earn a second season with the side.

With four rounds remaining, Verstappen lies second in the Drivers’ Championship, only behind recently-crowned champion Kimi Antonelli, having won three of the last four races.

Read next: Ferrari confirms Charles Leclerc will miss Brazilian GP media day