Kimi Antonelli hails Hamilton and Verstappen over ‘unexpected’ championship gesture

Kimi Antonelli will frame images of his F1 title-winning podium celebrations, when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen hoisted him onto their shoulders.

Antonelli celebrated his maiden F1 title alongside a pair of all-time F1 greats.

Antonelli: Hamilton-Verstappen podium moment ‘a memory that will live forever’

Kimi Antonelli became the youngest-ever F1 champion last Sunday, after finishing third in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Viewed by some as the latest generational talent, following multiple champions Hamilton and Verstappen, it seemed fitting that his crowning moment came as he stood alongside the two great rivals.

After spraying the champagne in front of the packed Foro Sol stadium, Antonelli found himself being lifted onto the shoulders of the greats, as he added his name to the exclusive list of F1 champions.

“It’s surreal,” Antonelli told the Silver Arrows Radio Show.

“I’m very grateful for all the opportunities that I get that have been given, and you know, this moment, the moment on the podium is you know one of those memories that will live forever.

“First of all, to see so much respect and appreciation from the two drivers that have made the history of the sport, and they’re still doing so because they’re still competing at the top and achieving incredible results.

“To see so much respect and appreciation, and for sure what they did, you know, picking me up on the podium is a moment that I will always be grateful for as well towards them because, you know, it was all so unexpected for me.

“Once they picked me up I was just so happy and I got so emotional as well because it was such a special moment for me.”

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Keen to retain a physical copy of the memory, Antonelli added: “Definitely, that picture, I will frame it.

“I will frame it and put it on the wall because it’s such a special memory and such a special moment that will always be remembered.

“I think for me, along with Monza, it’s probably one of the most special pictures that I’ve ever seen from my side, of course; a picture from my racing career.”

Despite the best part of a week passing since he sealed the title, Antonelli maintains that his achievement is yet to fully sink in.

“I’ve started to realise more and more, but still not fully,” he said.

“I think I need a bit of time at home, away from track, because the thing is, as we have also another race weekend straight away, the focus suddenly also shifts to what’s coming ahead; trying to win the next race.

“So I think that’s why the past two days have been incredible, but yeah, I haven’t been able to understand properly what has just happened, because also we have a race coming up, and now the focus is to try and go win that.”

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