Aston Martin confirms Lance Stroll to miss media day in Brazil

Lance Stroll will miss media day ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Aston Martin confirmed he is still recovering from an illness.

Stroll is expected to return to the track on Friday for FP1.

Lance Stroll absent in Brazil

Aston Martin endured one of its most difficult weekends of the season last time out in Mexico, with both Stroll and Fernando Alonso being instructed to stop their cars in the opening laps. This is after a string of failures, most notably on Alonso’s car, in the early stages of the weekend.

The problems were made all the more painful by the fact that, when the drivers were able to register a time, Aston Martin had decent pace in the AMR22.

The team will be keen to put this experience behind them as quickly as possible, but the Interlagos weekend has begun in a similarly frustrating fashion, with Stroll revealed to be ill ahead of the weekend.

In a brief statement, Aston Martin said: “Lance will miss media day today as he continues to recover from a viral infection contracted in Mexico. He is recovering well, and we are confident he will return to the paddock on Friday.”

Stroll is currently 22nd in the standings and is one of only three drivers yet to register a point. Alongside him on a zero total are Cadillac drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Highlighting his struggles, Stroll has finished only three of the last 10 races.

Stroll joins Charles Leclerc in sitting out his media duties, with the Ferrari driver heading out late to Brazil following the birth of his first child, Bianca, earlier in the week.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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