Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PlanetF1.com

    How Max Verstappen telemetry data shows he fell into own trap twice

    By Pablo Hidalgo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cNag_0wPCvjTq00
    Lando Norris v Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP

    The spicy fight between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris had a second chapter at the Mexican GP. After the McLaren driver’s controversial penalty in Austin, this time it was the Red Bull driver who was penalised by the stewards.

    We explain why Verstappen’s 20-second penalty was correctly applied by analysing the regulations, the telemetry of both cars and the TV footage.

    How Max Verstappen saw the red mist

    After the Safety Car restart caused by lap 1 contact between Yuki Tsunoda and Alexander Albon, Verstappen kept the lead he had won from Carlos Sainz at the start of lap 1 with a classic ‘Mad Max’ manoeuvre on the inside of Turn 1. However, vulnerable and without DRS, he would soon lose P1 again to Sainz with a great move by the Spanish driver on lap 9.

    Norris was soon on the back of the RB20, which had visibly less pace than the SF24 and MCL38. On the following lap, taking advantage of the DRS on the long main straight, Norris put himself in a great position to attack Verstappen again in the second DRS zone before braking at turn 4.

    The Turn 4 incident

    And here came the first controversial action of lap 10. Lando Norris attacked Max Verstappen on the outside at turn 4. Although we cannot attach specific broadcast images for copyright reasons, we invite readers to watch the action themselves to understand the following explanation.

    In the footage it is clear that Norris’ MCL38 front axle is slightly ahead of Verstappen before, during and after reaching the apex of Turn 4. This was correctly interpreted by the stewards and in accordance with the Driving Standard Guidelines about overtaking on the outside of a corner.

    “In order for a car being overtaken to be required to give sufficient room to an overtaking car, the overtaking car needs to have a significant portion of the car alongside the car being overtaken and the overtaking manoeuvre must be done in a safe and controlled manner, while enabling the car to clearly remain within the limits of the track”.

    “When considering what is a ‘significant portion’, for an overtaking on the outside of a corner, among the various factors that will be looked at by the stewards when exercising their discretion, the stewards will consider if the overtaking car is ahead of the other car from the apex of the corner. The car being overtaken must be capable of making the corner while remaining within the limits of the track”.

    Norris was ahead at the apex despite overtaking on the outside and also left enough space for Verstappen to make his corner within the track limits. Verstappen did not comply with this last rule as a ‘defending car’ and therefore tried to avoid the overtake by ‘forcing another driver off the track’, which is punishable with a 10-second time penalty.

    Furthermore, and this is the important fact, the stewards considered that Norris could have carried out the overtaking manoeuvre in a controlled manner and without exceeding the track limits if he had not been forced off the track by Verstappen. Let’s analyse the telemetry to see if this consideration is correct or not.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dqP4_0wPCvjTq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wF6p_0wPCvjTq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7M7a_0wPCvjTq00

    Taking this into account and especially watching the footage on TV to see the racing lines of both cars, it can be seen that although Norris brakes clearly later – evidently to try to complete the overtake – that braking is enough to stay within the track limits and attempt the overtaking manoeuvre. He also left enough room for Verstappen to make the corner without any problems.

    But Max Verstappen using 20% more throttle at the apex exit does so with the intention of pushing off Norris who has to lift his throttle pedal to avoid contact with the Red Bull driver and finally has no choice but to miss the next corner. In short, the Red Bull driver forces him to exceed the track limits.

    This is a correct interpretation of the manoeuvre by the stewards and a correct application of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2b) of the International Sporting Code: “Manoeuvres liable to hinder other drivers, such as deliberate crowding of a car beyond the edge of the track or any other abnormal change of direction, are strictly prohibited”.

    Special mention for Norris who has learned his lesson quickly after the US GP. The McLaren driver arrived first at the apex, thus putting the regulations in his favour during the overtaking manoeuvre and Verstappen fell into his own trap, avoiding the inevitable and earning himself a 10 second penalty.

    The Turn 8 contact

    This manoeuvre is much less controversial than the first one and easier to analyse. Verstappen was a bit miffed by the previous action and after seeing that Norris had gained the position, he wanted to regain it as soon as possible and was extremely aggressive. So much so, that his lack of cool head at this point cost him another 10 second penalty.

    Verstappen attempted a divebomb on Norris down the inside of the tricky Turn 7 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. If we look again at the Driving Standard Guidelines, but this time regarding on how to overtake on the inside of a corner:

    “In order for a car being overtaken to be required to give sufficient room to an overtaking car, the overtaking car needs to have a significant portion of the car alongside the car being overtaken and the overtaking manoeuvre must be done in a safe and controlled manner, while enabling the car to clearly remain within the limits of the track”.

    Clearly, the manoeuvre was not done in a controlled manner and furthermore, Verstappen regained the position on Norris by exceeding the track limits at Turn 8 immediately after Turn 7. In other words, he ‘left the track and gained an advantage’.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kvs4o_0wPCvjTq00

    Another 10 seconds penalty well applied according to Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2c) of the International Sporting Code: “Should a car leave the track for any reason, the driver may rejoin. However, this may only be done when it is safe to do so and without gaining any lasting advantage. A driver will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with the track”.

    Verstappen finished the Mexican GP in sixth position despite the 20-second penalty which he served before his pit stop on lap 27, while Norris managed to overtake Charles Leclerc to finish second.

    The British driver was aggressive enough at turn 4 to cause Verstappen to fall for his own trick twice: firstly by being over-aggressive in his defence and secondly by being over-aggressive in an overtaking attempt more motivated by frustration than by logic.

    Norris thus cuts 10 points off the Red Bull driver in the Drivers’ Championship but the Dutchman still leads with 362 points to the McLaren driver’s 315 points.

    The season is approaching its final stage and the gap is still too big to expect a last-minute comeback from the British driver. But the fight, as we have seen in the last two Grands Prix, is still on and ‘spicier’ than ever.

    Read next: FIA stewards slam Max Verstappen with huge penalty after latest Norris clash

    Related Search

    Max Verstappen penaltyF1 race tacticsLando Norris controversyMax VerstappenCarlos SainzLando Norris

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Max Verstappen in line for grid penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Max Verstappen grid penalty confirmed as Mexico engine struggles explained
    PlanetF1.com4 hours ago
    Mexican GP: Carlos Sainz wins as Max Verstappen hit with huge penalty by FIA
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    Johnny Herbert speaks out on Max Verstappen amidst Jos Verstappen bias accusation
    PlanetF1.com6 hours ago
    Max Verstappen’s big FIA penalties ‘not enough’ in ‘ridiculous’ Zak Brown verdict
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    Christian Horner claims Norris ‘divebomb’ with GPS data displayed in Mexico
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Magnum P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley: Two Years After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Mexican GP conclusions: Verstappen own worst enemy, end feels nigh for Perez
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    FIA hold talks with Charles Leclerc after F-bomb slip-up in Mexico
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    Franco Colapinto gives terse response following Liam Lawson collision in Mexico
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post6 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago
    Amazon announces new fuel savings offer for Prime members
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker17 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy