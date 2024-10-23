Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PlanetF1.com

    Key McLaren contract detail emerges in Norris Piastri team orders debate

    By Michelle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLuPI_0wIT9aHc00
    Lando Norris shows Oscar Piastri who is No.1

    Although Oscar Piastri is open to supporting Lando Norris’ title bid, he “absolutely” does not have a number two contract revealed Danica Patrick.

    McLaren have faced a team order conundrum this season; criticised for not helping Norris earlier in the season and then criticised for asking Piastri to take on a wingman role.

    Do McLaren have No.1 and No.2 written into the contracts?

    It’s a role that the Aussie, who trails Norris in the Drivers’ standings, readily agreed to but he made it clear to his team-mate it wasn’t a “blank cheque”.

    He later explained to the media including PlanetF1.com : “I’m trying to help the team as best as I can. So it’s not simply number one, number two . We still have the same car, we still have the same opportunities.”

    From McLaren’s side, Brown told Sky F1 that while he appreciates that others have a view on the situation, for the team it’s simply that Piastri will support Norris in the here and now.

    “It’s been obviously well spoken about,” Brown told Sky. “Everyone has an opinion.

    “I appreciate the people with a beer, a couch and a TV, helping coach how they would run the racing team. Without our fans, we have no sport. Let me be clear about that. But yeah, you know, everyone’s got their opinion.

    “I think we are now in a mode with Oscar’s total support of Lando. Lando wants to win the right way. So he’s not too interested in Oscar just waving him by that. He wants to earn the championship.”

    And according to Patrick, who spoke with Brown in the build-up to the United States Grand Prix, it’s a changing situation with Brown speaking to his drivers about it race-by-race.

    F1 2024: Team-mate head-to-head stats

    👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

    👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

    “Zak said he speaks to Lando and Oscar every day,” revealed the guest pundit, “basically about the dynamic within the team, and that they’re all speaking and agreeing on how it’s going, and it’s really a race-by-race decision as to who’s going to get priority and what’s going to happen during the race.

    “So he just does a great job of keeping the energy clean and the team upbeat, and he’s doing that really well with the drivers.”

    He also made it clear to her that there is no status clause in either Norris or Piastri’s McLaren contracts.

    “He did say that drivers do have that in their contract about their ranking,” he said, “so I asked, ‘Do either of your drivers have that?’

    “Absolutely not, but some do.”

    Former F1 driver Martin Brundle called the team order debate an “age-old problem that will continue” with F1 being both an individual and team sport.

    “You’re an individual sportsperson operating and employed in a team environment,” he continued. “There will always be conflict. It’s guaranteed.

    “I heard a comment earlier on in the weekend that if they ran Monza again, they would have run it differently and perhaps not allowed Oscar to attack Lando on the first lap, for example.

    “But you’ve got Lando saying, ‘I don’t want any gimmies thank you. I want to win this World Championship because I’m the fastest driver’.

    “That contact there in Austria, they both could have done without, especially Lando, but at the same time… Rubens Barrichello and Felipe Massa got put into a number two driver situation that I’m not sure that psychologically they ever recovered from. You don’t want to do that with Oscar Piastri, he’s got a great future ahead of him.

    “So they’re between rock and a hard place. I think they played it reasonably well, but they’ve left points on the table, and that means they haven’t put Red Bull under as much pressure as they should be doing right.”

    Red Bull, having been under a bit of pressure, rebounded at the United States Grand Prix where Verstappen outscored Norris for the first time in five races to extend his lead to 57 points while Red Bull outscored McLaren for the first time since Spain to close the gap to 40 points in the Constructors’ stnadings.

    Read next: Why Lando Norris must harness his inner Max Verstappen to actually beat him

    Related Search

    Norris PiastriF1 strategyLando NorrisMartin BrundleFelipe MassaMax Verstappen

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Lewis Hamilton calls for Verstappen ‘grey area’ to be closed after Norris US GP fireworks
    PlanetF1.com12 hours ago
    Revealed: Why Lando Norris didn’t give position back to Max Verstappen
    PlanetF1.com2 hours ago
    Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari design details emerge as ‘Project 677’ comes to life
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    George Russell’s Mercedes W15 subject to additional checks as FIA cast verdict
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    McLaren reveal Mexico GP upgrades in bid to regain dominance over F1 rivals
    PlanetF1.com3 hours ago
    Triumph and tragedy at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and the Mexican GP
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Kimi Antonelli set for second chance as latest Mercedes appearance confirmed
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Piastri linked with shock Red Bull move as Marko makes Webber ‘conversations’ claim – round-up
    PlanetF1.com22 hours ago
    Norris and Verstappen telemetry data revealed as Button calls for change – round-up
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    Mercedes W15 ‘million-dollar question’ answered as Allison airs ‘too far’ theory
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    The two teams who could spring surprise at Mexican Grand Prix
    PlanetF1.com10 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Revealed: How to make yourself part of history at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
    PlanetF1.com4 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post6 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy